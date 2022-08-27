Maharashtra begins free travel for those above 75. Details here
The special privilege was started on August 25 and is available for MSRTC buses for travel within the state.
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced that senior citizens above the age of 75 can Friday onwards travel free-of-cost on the state-run buses or ST buses, officials said.
A Maharashtra road transport release quoted the state-run transport undertaking's vice chairman and general manager Shekhar Channe as saying that those eligible for this free travel scheme will also get a fare refund if they had booked their tickets before August 26.
The announcement of the new facility was made by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state assembly a few days ago.
Things to know:
- The free travel facility on ST buses can be availed by showing identity documents for a proof of age – like Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, voter's card etc, the release said.
- The special privilege is not available on MSRTC's city buses. It is also only available for journeys within the state limits.
- Additionally, those between the age of 65 and 75 will get a 50 per cent rebate on ticket fares on select types of bus services operated by the MSRTC.
- Shinde had made an announcement regarding the free travel for the 75-plus during a cabinet meeting a day after Independence Day as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
MSRTC has a fleet of more than 16,000 buses and used to ferry almost 65 lakh passengers per day before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Recently, MSRTC decided to introduce nearly 100 new air-conditioned and pollution-free electric buses on the Mumbai-Pune route. The buses will be initiated by the end of this year, the agency had said.
