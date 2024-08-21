Maharashtra child rights body proposes specialised police units for women and children

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has recommended the establishment of dedicated branches within every police station across the state to handle cases involving women and children. This proposal comes in the wake of the recent Badlapur sexual assault case, which exposed significant delays in crime registration by the police. Badlapur residents staged a protest at Badlapur station all of Tuesday. The protestors also slammed the CM’s Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, saying that instead of doling out ₹ 1,500 a month to women, the government should ensure their security. (Pramod Tambe /HT Photo)

Susieben Shah, chairperson of the MSCPCR, announced the recommendation during a press conference on Wednesday. She highlighted the current inadequacies in the existing system, where women's help desks, special juvenile police units, and child welfare police officers often struggle to address complaints effectively due to their involvement in other duties.

"Considering that women and children make up 70% of the country's population, it is essential to ensure their protection and access to justice. Establishing dedicated branches in every police station, similar to the Crime Branch, would be a significant step towards achieving this," Shah stated.

The chairperson drew a comparison between the proposed units and the crime branch units, which focus exclusively on investigating crimes without being diverted to other responsibilities. She argued that a similar dedicated structure for crimes against women and children is necessary, given the significant portion of the population they represent.

The Badlapur case drew criticism for the lack of sensitivity shown by the senior police inspector, who delayed registering the crime despite being a woman herself. Shah contended that specialised branches with properly trained officers would prevent such mishandling and ensure timely registration and investigation of crimes against women and children.

"We are urging the state government to expedite the establishment of these special branches in every police station. Additionally, we will push for specialised training for the officers assigned to these units," Shah assured.

The MSCPCR chairperson also expressed concern about the lack of advocacy for child rights, noting that while various communities have strong lobbies, child rights does not. She emphasised the need for regular 'Bal Sabha' meetings in every ward, a requirement that authorities have yet to fulfil.

Shah further highlighted that under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an FIR must be filed within one hour of a complaint. She announced plans to write to all district collectors across the state to inquire about the status of the Manodhairya Scheme, which provides support to victims of sexual assault.

The proposed specialised branches aim to address the current shortcomings in the system and ensure more efficient and sensitive handling of cases involving women and children. If implemented, this initiative could mark a significant step towards improving the protection and access to justice for these vulnerable groups in Maharashtra.