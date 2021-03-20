Maharashtra records over 25K cases again

Mumbai:

With 25,681 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra reported over 25,000 infections for a second day on Friday. Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike with 3,063 cases. It also reported over 3,000 daily cases for the first time.

The state’s Covid-19 cases tally has now reached 2,422,021. The toll went up to 53,208 with 70 more deaths on Friday. Mumbai recorded 10 deaths, taking the fatalities to 11,569.

Maharashtra has 177,560 active cases, with the highest in Pune (37,384), followed by Nagpur (25,861), Mumbai (18,850), and Thane (16,735). The Mumbai circle reported the most daily cases (5,737), followed by the Pune circle with 5,472 cases.

The state government issued a fresh notification asking private offices and theatres to operate at 50% of capacity while adhering to protocols. It has allowed the manufacturing sector to function at 100% attendance with all the protocols like social distancing in place. The government warned non-compliance to the order can lead to the closure of establishments until the pandemic is over.

The order also said that halls, auditoriums shall not be utilised for any religious, social, political, or cultural gatherings.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,833 cases, the highest single-day spike.