Covid-19: State reports 1 death, 919 new cases

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported one Covid-19 death and 919 new cases, taking the active cases tally in the state to 4,875. Mumbai reported 242 new cases, of which 214 have mild symptoms and are taking treatment at home. As of Tuesday, the active cases tally in Mumbai stood at 1,478. HT Image

The state health department said there has been a gradual but sustained increase in Covid-19 cases since mid-Feb 2023 although the hospitalisation and death rates have remained low. The state health official said XBB.1.16-omicron subvariant is to be blamed for the present spurt in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Seeing the rise in Covid-19 cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday held a review meeting in which wearing masks was made compulsory in its hospitals.