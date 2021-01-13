Maharashtra social justice minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde denies rape claims, says woman is blackmailing him
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and social justice minister Dhananjay Munde has found himself in the centre of a controversy after a woman accused him of rape on the promise of marriage and other favours.
The woman alleged that the police are not accepting her written complaint against the minister and her life is under threat. Munde, however, claimed that the woman is trying to defame and blackmail him.
The woman accusing the minister is the sister of a woman with whom Munde had a prior relationship.
In a copy of a complaint uploaded on her Twitter handle, the woman mentioned that Munde made sexual advances towards her without her consent since 2006.
“He (Munde) has promised to get me launched as a singer in Bollywood,” the complaint states.
Following the post, Munde issued a public clarification on his social media account and said that the victim and her sister with whom he was in a relationship, were blackmailing him since 2019. Her brother is also involved in the alleged conspiracy.
“On November 12, 2020, I filed a police complaint, and a case was filed in the Bombay high court. The court has prohibited the woman (with whom he was in a relationship) from posting objectionable posts on social media,” the clarification said.
“The allegations made against me by her sister are false and unfounded. They want to blackmail me, and thus [are] making baseless allegations. I have the text messages with me as proof in which she has demanded crores,” Munde added.
