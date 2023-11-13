Mallick made wife, daughter directors of shell company, ED tells court

Kolkata: West Bengal forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was arrested on October 27 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged public distribution system (PDS) scam, made his wife and daughter directors of three shell companies, the federal agency claimed before a Kolkata court on Sunday, lawyers who attended the hearing said. HT Image

The court remanded Mallick in judicial custody till November 16. He was taken to Presidency correctional home in a prison van late in the afternoon as Bengal celebrated Kali puja and Diwali.

“I am extremely unwell. My left arm and left leg are getting paralysed. Today, I am free from ED custody. I am going to jail,” Mallick told reporters while leaving the court.

The alleged scam, in which subsidised food grains meant for the PDS system were routed to the open market for sale, took place when Mallick was the food minister in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government between 2011 and 2021.

ED’s lawyers told the Bankshall court on Sunday that Mallick instructed his chartered accountants to make his wife Manidipa, and daughter Priyadarshini directors of three shell companies which are among several others under the scanner.

Mallick refuted this while talking to reporters outside the court.

“You (the media) gave such instructions. ED is saying a lot of things,” Mallick said.

“The ED claimed before court that Mallick confessed this when he was interrogated in the presence of his wife and daughter who were summoned for questioning,” a lawyer present during the hearing said on condition of anonymity.

Sunday’s development is significant in view of what ED told the Bankshall court on Saturday when rice mill owner and hotelier Bakibur Rahaman, who was arrested on October 14 and is alleged to be a key player in the scam, was produced before a judge.

The ED claimed that Rahaman gave an interest-free loan of ₹9 crore to Mallick’s companies in 2016-17 without any collateral.

The money, which was later transferred to the bank accounts of the minister’s wife and daughter, was proceeds from the scam, the ED claimed before the court on Saturday when Rahaman’s judicial custody was extended till November 22.

On Sunday, Mallick was taken to the Army’s Eastern Command Hospital for medical examination before being produced in court. His lawyers did not appeal for bail although the tenure of his remand in ED custody came to an end on Sunday, but they claimed that he was extremely unwell.

Refuting this, the ED’s lawyers told the court that doctors at the Army hospital had declared the minister physically fit. A medical report was also placed before the judge in a sealed envelope.

TMC has already spoken in support of Mallick. Ten million fake ration cards were issued in West Bengal during the 34-year-rule of the Left Front, chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on November 1, referring to the ED probe. She said Mallick had worked hard to cancel the fake ones and ensure 100% digitisation of ration cards in the state.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!