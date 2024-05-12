 Man arrested for sexually abusing minor daughter in 2020 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi
Man arrested for sexually abusing minor daughter in 2020

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
May 12, 2024 06:26 AM IST

As per the girl’s statement to the police, the alleged abuse happened when she was 10 years old. She said her father, a sanitary worker, had sexually abused her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. However, she told her grandmother about the abuse

Navi Mumbai: The Rabale police on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing his minor daughter four years ago. The accused confessed to the crime, a police officer said.

The incident came to light on May 8 when the girl had gone to her maternal uncle’s home for a vacation and revealed it to him.  (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The incident came to light on May 8 when the girl had gone to her maternal uncle’s home for a vacation and revealed it to him.  (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident came to light on May 8 when the girl had gone to her maternal uncle’s home for a vacation and revealed it to him. As per the girl’s statement to the police, the alleged abuse happened when she was 10 years old. She said her father, a sanitary worker, had sexually abused her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. However, she told her grandmother about the abuse. “The accused was then beaten up by the elders in the family, and the girl was sent to her paternal aunt’s house to stay,” said the officer.

The girl had severed all ties with her father. However, she recently learned that her maternal uncle was considering sending her back to her father since she had not met him for a long time. “Terrified of having to stay with her father again, she confided with the uncle about the abuse and insisted on not being sent back home,” added the officer.

The minor was taken to the Shivaji Nagar police station in Govandi, where the crime was originally registered, but later transferred to the Rabale police station after it became clear that the alleged crime happened in Digha.

Following the transfer of the case, the police arrested the accused from his residence on Saturday. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Man arrested for sexually abusing minor daughter in 2020

