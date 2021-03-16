Man beats wife with hot spatula over suspicion of affair, arrested: Police

A 30-year-old man in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly torturing his 23-year-old wife by branding her with a hot spatula after he suspected her of having an affair with a man in the neighbourhood, said police.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ravishankar Chauhan, a resident of Hari Om Nagar, Powai. Chauhan is employed with a security service firm.

Chauhan's wife Puja, a housewife, in her statement to police, has alleged that the man would often come home drunk and abuse her.

"On March 6 he came home and started arguing with me and raised suspicion on my character. He alleged that I was having an affair with Karan Rajbhar who lives in our neighbourhood. I objected to his false accusations at which point he got angry and went to the kitchen, put a steel spatula on the gas burner, and after it got super hot he used it to hit me," Puja stated in the FIR.

"The act lasted for over six hours. He branded me with a hot spatula on both my hands, back and also my left cheek," she added.

Late in the night, Puja called up his brother who took her, and her three-year-old child to his home in Kalwa.

After municipal councillor Vaishali Patil took up the matter with police, an FIR was registered on Friday. Acting on the woman's complaint the Powai police on Monday arrested Chauhan.

"He has been booked under sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506-2 (criminal intimidation), 323 (assault) and 504 (abuse) of Indian Penal Code. He would be produced in court on Tuesday," said an officer from Powai police station.