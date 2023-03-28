Man dupes 78-year-old of 5.20 lakh by selling 1.5kg fake gold coins

Mumbai: An unidentified person was booked for allegedly duping a 78-year-old retired textile mill employee of ₹5.20 lakh by selling him fake gold coins weighing 1.5 kg. “The senior citizen then withdrew ₹ 3.20 lakh – whatever savings he had left – from his bank account and borrowed ₹ 2 lakh from his nephew. The elderly man and his wife then met the accused in Dadar West where they paid ₹ 5.20 lakh to the accused,” said Sivalkar. (Image for representation)

“We are checking CCTV footage where the victim and accused met to settle the deal. The accused appeared to be a professional fraud and we are looking for him,” said police inspector Sagar Sivalkar, Dadar Police Station.

The complainant retired from Swan Mill, Sewri, around 18 years ago and presently lives in Mahim along with his wife.

“On March 10, the accused approached him and enquired if the elderly man could help him. The accused, who introduced himself as Raju, informed the 78-year-old that he had several coins at his house and wanted to check if those contained any gold in it, and showed some coins to him,” he added.

The complainant then took Raju to a nearby jewellery shop and requested the jeweller to check whether the coins were made of gold. The jeweller inspected the coins and informed them that they were 22-carat gold and contained over 70 per cent gold, said Sivalkar.

The conman again came to the bar and restaurant on March 11 and sat next to the 78-year-old. He removed a polythene bag he was carrying with him and gave two coins to the complainant, asking him to take the coins with him for verification. The accused told the victim that he was not in a hurry so he could return the coins to him the next day.

The victim took the coins to Mahim and verified with his jeweller who confirmed that the coins were real gold. The conman later told the senior citizen that he wanted to get married and needed money for the marriage ceremony and therefore wanted to sell the entire stock that he had for a lesser amount.

The accused then handed over the polythene bag containing several coins to the couple. When the couple went to their jeweller, they realised that the coins were fake and approached the Dadar police on Sunday.