Maratha outfits seek Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar’s resignation over ‘bogus’ quota remark
State relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar stirred up controversy on Sunday by saying that the state backward classes commission’s report, based on which the Maratha reservation was given, was “bogus”.
While speaking at a rally of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Jalna, Wadettiwar said that the commission’s report was unscientific.
Maratha organisations have now demanded his resignation for the statement which has led to the disputes between communities.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and Maratha leader Vinayak Mete said, “The statement by the minister is uncalled for and against the state culture. The Congress and Ashok Chavan who heads the cabinet sub-committee should clear the official stand or else take action against him [Wadettiwar].”
Maratha Kranti Morcha staged a protest outside the Congress office, condemning the statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Furnish relevant parts of charge sheet: Bombay HC to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai to get five new cyber police stations on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Shiv Sena leaders, ministers didn’t attend farmers’ protest in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: NCB nabs absconding drug dealer Arif Bhujwala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
600 teachers, non-teaching staff protest new education policy in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: ED raids 10 premises of Omkar Group in Yes Bank fraud case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 16.4°C, mercury drops to Mumbai’s lowest this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bullet train: NHSRCL calls for final bids for BKC station in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Metro-5 corridor to be complete by December 2024: MMRDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Maha governor, Centre at farmers’ rally in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra crosses 100,000 Covid vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Schools expect good turnout with Class 5 to 8 starting from Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers from Maharashtra stand their ground on new agri laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body seeks list of HCWs from private hospitals for vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai local trains to open for all soon, says CM Uddhav Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox