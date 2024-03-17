MARD writes to NMC asking to waive off seat leaving penalty of 20 lakh

Mumbai: After the National Medical Commission (NMC) acknowledged and formed a task force to tackle mental health-related issues among medical students, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) wrote to the regulator for medical education and practice to end the penalty imposed for leaving seat in any way or form. In Maharashtra, the penalty for leaving the medical seat is ₹20 lakh. HT Image

Calling it a draconian rule imposed on young doctors, the association said it is unreasonable to charge exorbitant amounts from the doctors which is also a significant contributor to resident doctors across the country dying by suicide.

“Central MARD was the first resident doctors’ association in the country to highlight the harmful impact of seat leaving bond penalty on the minds of young doctors. After conducting our research, we found that there were innumerable instances where doctors resorted to suicide due to the unreasonable and exorbitant bond penalty that exists in varying magnitude and forms throughout the country,” said Dr Abhijit Helge, president, Central MARD.

According to NMC data, 153 MBBS and 1,120 doctors pursuing PG medical courses dropped out of their institutes in the last five years. Apart from the dropouts, at least 122 medical students, 64 in MBBS and 58 in post-graduate courses died by suicide between 2018 - 2023.

MARD’s concerns were heard in an anti-ragging committee meeting held by NMC on January 19 after which it instructed all state governments to review the seat bond policy. It was noted that the exorbitant amount not only exacerbates the financial strain on the medical students but also acts as a deterrent for seeking necessary mental health support from the family.

Earlier, the Central MARD had approached the directorate of medical education and research (DMER) to consider waiving off the medical seat leaving penalty in Maharashtra medical colleges in November 2023. DMER then said it would send the proposal to the state government. Dr Helge said the association had received several instances where resident doctors underwent psychiatric treatment and wanted to leave the course but could not because of the heavy penalty amount.

“We need policy changes for these resident doctors and not make ₹20 lakh penalty mandatory where in the DMER can have a psychiatric evaluation to establish the mental illness,” said Dr Helge.

Dr Sarbik De, vice-president, of Central MARD said Maharashtra alarmingly ranks second in the nation when it comes to suicides by medical students. “As per the Lok Sabha data, 14 medical students have lost their lives to suicide in the last 5 years in Maharashtra among which 11 were postgraduate students. We hope NMC will address this critical issue and work for the betterment of the resident doctors of the country,” he added.