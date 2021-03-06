Milind Ekbote opposes building of Haj house, calls Kondhwa 'Mini-Pakistan'

A case has been registered against Samast Hindu Aghadi president Milind Ekbote by Pune Police for allegedly making a video with the intent to disturb communal harmony as he called Kondhwa a 'Mini Pakistan'.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Ekbote opposed the Pune Municipal Corporation's decision to allot money for building Haj House in the Kondhwa area.

"Pune Municipal Corporation's decision to build Haj House in Kondhwa is unfortunate. The decision of the PMC will endanger the life of the people, the central intelligence agency's report says Kondhwa is 'Mini Pakistan' and it has a sleeper cell of terrorists and under the grab of building a cultural place, the administration is violating the Supreme Court's order which restricts building a religious place without approval from the administration," Ekbote purportedly said in the video.

He also said that his organisation would do every possible thing to make sure this Haj house is not built in the area with ₹four crore of public money that the Municipal corporation is likely to spend.

"Complainant Satish Kale, who is a leader of the Sambhaji Brigade organisation, has claimed that Ekbote's statement not only disturbs the communal environment in the city but also provokes a particular community against others," as mentioned in the FIR.

A case under section 153,153(a),153(b),295(a),500,501,502,120(b) and 505(1)(C),505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with several other relevant sections has been registered with Kondhwa Police Station.

Ekbote was accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case and was booked on charges of inciting violence in that case.