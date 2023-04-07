Home / Cities / Mumbai News / MMR reports two Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

MMR reports two Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai:
Apr 07, 2023 12:31 AM IST

While one of the deaths was reported in Mumbai, a 36-year-old male with tuberculosis, another death was reported in Thane.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that an 87-year-old male senior citizen with comorbidity succumbed to the infection.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that an 87-year-old male senior citizen with comorbidity succumbed to the infection.

“All the deaths reported since after the spike are those who had compromised lungs and severe comorbidity,” he added.

Maharashtra recorded 803 new cases with three deaths, of which 216 new cases were seen in Mumbai and 48 new cases were reported in Thane.

The active cases in the state have inched closer to the 4,000 mark as 3,987 patients are under treatment. Mumbai has 1,268 active cases out of which 100 are in hospital and the active patients in Thane stood at 348.

A state health official said there has been a gradual but sustained increase in the cases since mid-Feb although the hospitalisation and death rates have remained low. “In a meeting, it was emphasised that influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infections need to be monitored closely,” said the official.

(With inputs from Sajana Nambiar)

covid-19 mumbai infection maharashtra thane tuberculosis + 3 more
