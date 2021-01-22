IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: 60 cases of new Covid strain detected so far, says civic body
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 60 cases of new Covid strain detected so far, says civic body

Over 25,000 passengers have arrived in the city from the United Kingdom (UK), Middle East, Europe or South Africa in the last month.
READ FULL STORY
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:03 PM IST

Sixty cases of the new Covid-19 strain have been detected in Mumbai since December 22, 2020, confirmed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

According to BMC officials, of the 60 cases of the new Covid-19 strain, 30 are those who returned from the United Kingdom (UK) and rest are those who arrived from Middle East, Europe or South Africa.

BMC has been quarantining all those returning from the above -mentioned countries for seven days in hotels on arrival.

Post this, passengers undergo an RT-PCR Covid-19 test. If a person tests positive, (s)he is hospitalised and their sample sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) to ascertain if it is the new strain. On testing negative, passengers are advised to go home and quarantine for seven days. Over 25,000 passengers have arrived in the city from the above-mentioned countries in the last month.

Also Read: New study explains how Sars-CoV-2 may seize human cells

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of BMC, said, “The spread of new strain is not much in Mumbai as we have detected only 60 cases till now. Of these 60 cases, 30 are of those who returned from UK and remaining those who have returned from other countries.”

On why the detection of new Covid-19 strain could be low, Kakani said, “We cannot attribute the low detection to any particular reason but we are taking all precautions. Once a passenger from UK, Europe, Middle East or South Africa arrives at Mumbai airport, we screen them and quarantine them for seven days. Post this, testing is conducted.”

However, as all passengers are quarantined on their arrival, BMC officials said there is no question of tracing close contacts.

Kakani added, “The idea behind quarantining them on arrival is to not create close contacts. However, earlier, for five cases of the new strain we had traced close contacts as they arrived before we started quarantining incoming passengers in hotels. The process is the same,that of tracing close contacts, sanitising their houses and sealing buildings, if needed.”

On January 4, BMC had said that post detection of five cases of new Covid-19 strain in those who returned from the UK, it had traced 40 close contacts of these five positive patients, and all the 40 tested negative of Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 60 cases of new Covid strain detected so far, says civic body

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Over 25,000 passengers have arrived in the city from the United Kingdom (UK), Middle East, Europe or South Africa in the last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Metro Kanjurmarg car-shed site after Bombay high court ordered a stay on the ongoing work in Mumbai, in December 2020. (HT file)
Metro Kanjurmarg car-shed site after Bombay high court ordered a stay on the ongoing work in Mumbai, in December 2020. (HT file)
mumbai news

Maharashtra government panel recommends Metro car-shed at Kanjurmarg

By Tanushree Venkatraman
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:13 AM IST
The panel has recommended Kanjurmarg citing future expansion in the 102-acre land and integration of lines 3 and 6 with a common car-shed there
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19:Mumbai civic body aims to vaccinate over 3K healthcare workers on Day 4

By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:54 AM IST
As of Wednesday, 5,251 healthcare workers had been vaccinated in Mumbai, followed by at least 10 cases of minor adverse effects post vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bombay high court had sought to know why ED could not desist from taking action against Khadse for a few days as he had already appeared before ED concerning the case. (HT FILE)
The Bombay high court had sought to know why ED could not desist from taking action against Khadse for a few days as he had already appeared before ED concerning the case. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bhosari land deal: No coercive action against NCP leader Eknath Khadse till Monday, says ED

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:48 AM IST
The controversy pertains to the purchase of a plot in Bhosari, near Pune, by Khadse’s kin for 3.75 crore, against the prevalent market rate of 30 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jayant Patil, however, said Sharad Pawar’s word would be the final one on the issue. (HT FILE)
Jayant Patil, however, said Sharad Pawar’s word would be the final one on the issue. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Would like to be Maharashtra CM someday: State NCP chief and minister Jayant Patil

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Patil’s statement assumes significance as deputy CM and Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar is believed to be holding the second position in NCP after party chief
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CM meets MPs of both the Houses of the Parliament before the parliamentary sessions to take up issues of the state.
The CM meets MPs of both the Houses of the Parliament before the parliamentary sessions to take up issues of the state.
mumbai news

Go beyond party lines, meet PM on Maratha quota, Belgaum issue and GST dues: Maharashtra CM to state MPs

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Thackeray said that he has plans to form committees of MPs for better coordination between the state and the Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a passenger at Dadar station on Thursday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a passenger at Dadar station on Thursday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Wednesday’s active Covid-19 case count was Mumbai’s lowest in 7 months

By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:30 AM IST
As per data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), none of the 24 administrative wards in the city has over 500 active cases
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a passenger at Dadar station on Thursday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a passenger at Dadar station on Thursday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Tribal tehsil has higher Covid-19 positivity rate than Maharashtra

By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The failure of the administration to monitor and trace the contacts is to blame for the spread of the virus in around 13-14 villages in the district, according to health department officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker gets the Covid-19 vaccine shot at the BKC vaccination centre on January 16. (HT FILE)
A healthcare worker gets the Covid-19 vaccine shot at the BKC vaccination centre on January 16. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra goes past 2 million Covid-19 cases

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The state recorded 2,886 fresh cases, pushing the count to 2,000,878, as it took 132 days to go from 1 million to 2 million infections, quicker than the 187 days for the first million, breached on September 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police have warned codial media users not to send money or share account details with people they meet online. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police have warned codial media users not to send money or share account details with people they meet online. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai man duped of 10 lakh by a social media friend

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Cuffe Parade police have booked an unknown person for duping a 60-year-old man of 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT FILE)
(HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra announces HSC, SSC examination dates

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the HSC (Class 12) examinations between April 23 and May 29, and the SSC (Class 10) examinations will be between April 29 and May 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The march is part of the agitation being undertaken under the banner of Samyukt Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) and aims to intensify the farmers’ struggle in the main capital cities across all states. (AP)
The march is part of the agitation being undertaken under the banner of Samyukt Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) and aims to intensify the farmers’ struggle in the main capital cities across all states. (AP)
mumbai news

Maharashtra farmers to march to Raj Bhavan on Monday, will be joined by Sharad Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray, Balasaheb Thorat

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Farmers’ outfits in the state will stage protests in Mumbai with a march to Raj Bhavan on Monday, to protest against the farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCB also seized two pistols and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.18 crore from the accused in the drugs case.
NCB also seized two pistols and 2.18 crore from the accused in the drugs case.
mumbai news

NCB busts private drug lab in Mumbai, two arrested with drug haul, cash

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a drug laboratory at Dongri in south Mumbai and seized 12kg of mephedrone or MD, and arrested two more suspects including a disk jockey (DJ), based on revelations made by notorious drugs dealer Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, a relative of former Mumbai don late Abdul Karim Sher Khan alias Karim Lala
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused illegally availed input tax credit (ITC) and also passed the same on to other offenders, causing revenue loss to the government. (PTI)
The accused illegally availed input tax credit (ITC) and also passed the same on to other offenders, causing revenue loss to the government. (PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai businessman held in GST fraud worth 314 crore

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:47 AM IST
The Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) department on Thursday arrested a businessman from Andheri in GST fraud to the tune of 314
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minor had suffered around 27 injuries and had to undergo multiple surgeries. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The minor had suffered around 27 injuries and had to undergo multiple surgeries. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai auto driver sentenced to life for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:45 AM IST
A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act court on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old autorickshaw driver to life imprisonment for abducting and sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl at Aarey Milk Colony in 2015
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP