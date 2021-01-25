Mumbai: BMC aims to give Covid vaccine to 9,500 healthcare workers daily this week
Starting Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) aims to double the number of healthcare workers (HCW) who will be inoculated daily to 9,500 by setting up 65 centres. Also, vaccination will be carried out five days a week, between Monday and Saturday, instead of the current four. However, as an exception, the vaccination drive will not be held on Tuesday, Republic Day.
Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of the BMC, said, “We will conduct vaccination five days a week from this week. On Monday, 65 centres will be set up for vaccinating 9,500 HCW.s, we expect the daily vaccination figures to go up. On Monday, fewer HCWs might get vaccinated, as it is a day between weekend and public holiday on Tuesday.”
From January 16 to 23, the BMC has vaccinated 13,365 HCWs. The turnout for the first three days was around 50%, however, on Friday and Saturday, the turnout went up to around 90%. This as the BMC allowed walk-in vaccination for HCWs without any prior appointments.
Meanwhile, the current maximum capacity of the BMC is to vaccinate around 15,000 citizens daily and it will be augmented to 50,000 daily in few weeks. However, according to BMC officials, the number can go up to 1 lakh citizens being vaccinated daily once private players are allowed to hold vaccination camps.
