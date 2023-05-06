Water war leads to attack with swords, teen injured in scuffle

Mumbai:A dispute over a drum filled with water led to a family of three in Nalasopara being attacked with swords. In the scuffle, a 17-year-old suffered a severe cut in his back and had to get 65 stitches. On Thursday morning, Mishra alleged that members of the Idris family had stolen a water drum, which ignited a feud between the families. According to Pelhar police, the water drum had cost the family a mere ₹ 15. The altercation subsided but around 7pm the same evening, Mishra and his accomplices barged into Idris’s house and attacked the family with swords. (HT PHOTO)

The clash ensued over sharing water – a precious commodity in this suburb – at Rashid Compound in Pelhar, Nalasopara East, on Thursday evening, between the Idris and Mishra families.

Idris and his wife suffered minor injuries in the attack, but his 17-year-old son Aslam suffered a severe cut on his back as he resisted the attackers. He was soon rushed to a private hospital in Vasai (East) where his condition is said to be stable, after receiving the stitches.

The Pelhar police have arrested four assailants - Pradeep Ram Sharan Mishra, 38, Durga Vijay Dinesh Singh alias Munna, 36, Ankit Omprakash Chaudhary, 23 and Deepu Suresh Mali, 25. Apart from them, eight others have also been booked for the attack carried out on 48-year-old Shakeel Ahmed Idris and his family.

Shashikant Awghade, police sub-inspector at Pelhar police station, said, “Four of the 12 persons involved in the attack have been arrested, and others are absconding. The four arrested were produced before the court and have been remanded to police custody till May 12. We are in the process of arresting the other accused.”

The accused have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.