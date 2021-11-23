Mumbai Police book Kangana Ranaut for hurting sentiments of Sikh community

Khar police on Tuesday registered a first information report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community by using “derogatory language” in her social media posts.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a joint complaint given on Monday by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee (DGMC), New Delhi; Amarjeet Singh Sandhu of Shri Gurusingh Sabha Gurudwara, Dadar, and Jaspalsingh Siddhu, president of supreme council of Navi Mumbai Gurudwaras.

Officers at Khar police station said Ranaut, 34, has been booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his statement to the police, Sandhu, 47, said that on November 21, Ranaut had made derogatory remarks about Sikh community in her post on Instagram and that her post was intended to insult the religion and its followers.

He alleged that Ranaut had insulted the community by terming its members as “Khalistanis” and by using foul language by stating that “late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had crushed them like mosquitos” and thus hurt the religious sentiments of the community.