FIR against 2 for leaking Somaiya ‘obscene’ video

Mumbai: The Mumbai police’s cyber cell registered a case on Tuesday against Kamlesh Sutar, editor-in-chief of Lokshahi news channel, and Anil Thatte, a YouTuber, for allegedly broadcasting an obscene video of senior BJP leader and former member of parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya. HT Image

A senior officer of the Mumbai crime branch confirmed the development and said, the FIR was registered based on a written complaint given by Somaiya, who visited the east region cyber police station to submit his application.

As per the complaint, the video was shared on Lokshahi channel by its editor Kamlesh Sutar, while Anil Thatte shared it through his YouTube channel, said a senior police officer.

On July 17, the news channel ran a video of the former MP, triggering a political storm. The next day, home minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a police probe, after Ambadas Danve, opposition leader in the legislative council, handed over a pen drive that contained eight video clips to the presiding officer.

Following Fadnavis’s announcement, the investigation into the obscene clips was handed over to unit 10 of the Mumbai crime branch. The crime branch then contacted the news channel and sought the video from them for investigation.

The officer could not reveal more, as the probe is still on. The FIR has been registered under section 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code including 67 (A) and 66 (e) of the IT Act.

