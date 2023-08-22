FIR registered after 259.4 kg hashish found along seashore

Mumbai: After 259.39 kilograms of hashish (charas) were found lying along the seashore from August 14 to 17, the Ratnagiri police on Monday registered an FIR against unknown persons in the matter. HT Image

According to the police, several packets were found packed in moist polythene bags that indicated they might have drifted ashore from the deep sea.

“From the appearance of the packaging material the contraband appears to be of Afghanistan/Pakistan origin and we suspect it might have fallen or dumped from a foreign vessel,” a police officer said.

“On Karde beach, the Customs officials found 11.88 kg hashish between Karde to Ladghar, 34.91 kg hashish on Kelshi beach, 24.99 kg hashish on Kolthare beach, 13.4 kg hashish on Murud beach, 100.95 kg hashish between from Burondi and Dabhol Creek, 21.85 kg hashish at Borya beach,” the officer said. Additionally, the local police have found packets containing 37 kg of hashish along the shoreline in Dapoli, he added.

The officer said they are carrying out investigations to find out the origin of the hashish and will talk to experts and various authorities to find out details about vessels in the nearby sea.

