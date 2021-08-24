Mumbai: Sachin Vaze moves NIA court for treatment at private hospital

Dismissed encounter specialist Sachin Vaze has moved the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court to allow him to take treatment at a private hospital, claiming that he had three major heart blockages.

The NIA had arrested Vaze on March 13 in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden Scorpio found parked near industrialists Mukesh Ambani’s south Mumbai residence on February 25 with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a note threatening to kill the Ambani family members.

Vaze has been suffering from chest pain since August 12 and is undergoing treatment at Sir JJ Hospital.

Special NIA judge Prashant R Sitre was informed about the plea on Saturday when the judicial custody of Vaze and other four accused — dismissed assistant inspector Riyazuddin Kazi, inspector Sunil Mane, Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gor ended.

“When I asked Vaze to be joined on video conference for extension of his judicial custody, I came to know Vaze was being taken to JJ Hospital from the jail since August 12. His lawyers are informed about the treatment, but neither the lawyers, nor NIA officers, nor the jail authorities informed me about it,” judge Sitre told Vaze’s counsel advocate Raunak Naik on Tuesday.

Naik informed the court that Vaze had three blockages, including two to the extent of 90% and in the past, he has been advised to undergo bypass surgery.

Naik moved separate applications on Tuesday before the court for allowing family members to meet Vaze at JJ Hospital, for home food and for allowing Vaze to take treatment at a private hospital.

The court rejected his first application for allowing him to meet his family members after NIA special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves opposed it.

The court is likely to decide on other two applications for home food and treatment at a private hospital on August 27, after NIA stated that the agency was waiting for Vaze’s fresh medical reports from JJ Hospital.

On Saturday the court had extended the judicial custody of Vaze and four other accused including Kazi, Mane, Shinde and Gor after the NIA made a statement that it will file a charge-sheet against them on September 4.