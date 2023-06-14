Stop manual cleaning of nullah, storm water drains, demand sanitation workers

Mumbai: Safai kamgars in the city have demanded that nullah (drain) desilting and cleaning storm water drains (SWD) to be categorised as sewer cleaning and any form of manual cleaning by labourers be banned. HT Image

On Monday, Jan Haq Sangharsh Samiti (JHSS) protested at Mumbai suburban district collector’s office and demanded categorising SWD and nullah desilting as sewage cleaning.

Manual scavenging is a prohibited practise and is in violation of the state government’s notification of December 2022, which stated that all the local bodies should stop manual cleaning of septic tanks and sewage lines by safai kamgars and go for 100% mechanisation.

The workers marched towards the collector’s office demanding ‘Pehchan, Adhikar aur Samman’. (identity, rights and respect)

The JHSS members also said that at least four workers involved in desilting work have died during this year’s pre-monsoon cleaning and demanded compensation for them.

“Four workers, two from Vidyavihar, and one each from Borivali and Gautam Nagar, Govandi, have died. Neither government nor the contractors have provided any compensation, stating they did not die at the site of the accident,” Yashodhara Salvi, a JHSS member, said.

Shubham Kothari, JHSS president, said, “We have presented our demands to the collector, who has asked us to share the details of those who have died. Collector has assured us of providing compensation”

Rajendra Bhosale, district collector, Mumbai suburban, said, “Whatever benefits and compensation that needs to be given, will be provided. However, it is for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to decide whether or not to categorise SWD and nullah cleaning as sewage cleaning.”

“We will soon take our demands to the BMC commissioner as well,” the JHSS president added.

The JHSS and the sanitation workers also demanded that they be hired by the government directly instead of a contractor.

Basavraj Hussain Kalmule, 24, a sanitation worker, said, “We are hired by contractors just for three months a year and paid only ₹300 a day for such a risky job. Sometimes we find syringes and other hazardous material in silt and get injured as well.”

Sakubai Lalakale, another sanitation worker, said, “My cousin who used to desilt nullahs in Borivali complained of feeling tired and dizzy a few days ago. After reaching home, he died. The contractor refused compensation because he did not die on the site.”