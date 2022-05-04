Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai special court grants bail to Rana couple in Hanuman Chalisa row
Mumbai special court grants bail to Rana couple in Hanuman Chalisa row

The session court has asked the couple to cooperate in the investigation & interrogation. Police have also been directed to issue an advance notice of 24 hours to them.
&nbsp;Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.
 Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.
Published on May 04, 2022 12:19 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

A special court on Wednesday granted bail to independent MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana in the Matoshree- Hanuman Chalisa case. While granting bail the court imposed some conditions and warned the couple to not commit a similar offence while on bail and the breach of the bail order will lead to the cancellation of bail.

The session court has asked the couple to cooperate in the investigation & interrogation. Police have also been directed to issue an advance notice of 24 hours to them.

The Ranas are not allowed to speak to the media on any subjects related to the case and tamper with evidence.

The couple was arrested on April 23 following their call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's family residence ‘Matoshree’.

The lawmaker couple had dropped their plans to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, but was later booked by the Mumbai Police under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sedition and charges of creating enmity between groups.

