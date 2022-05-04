Mumbai special court grants bail to Rana couple in Hanuman Chalisa row
A special court on Wednesday granted bail to independent MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana in the Matoshree- Hanuman Chalisa case. While granting bail the court imposed some conditions and warned the couple to not commit a similar offence while on bail and the breach of the bail order will lead to the cancellation of bail.
The session court has asked the couple to cooperate in the investigation & interrogation. Police have also been directed to issue an advance notice of 24 hours to them.
The Ranas are not allowed to speak to the media on any subjects related to the case and tamper with evidence.
The couple was arrested on April 23 following their call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's family residence ‘Matoshree’.
The lawmaker couple had dropped their plans to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, but was later booked by the Mumbai Police under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sedition and charges of creating enmity between groups.
-
Firefighters caution: Beat the heat with safety!
As Delhi continues to report major fire incidents almost every day, the Delhi Fire Services confirm an uptick in the number of rescue calls it's receiving. On International Firefighters' Day, today, we speak to some of the Capital's firefighters, and they suggest how citizens can be responsible and help in reducing fire instances. Overconsumption of electrical equipment is another reason. Same is with oil and gas fire,” adds Garg. Mock fire drills are imperative!
-
Canadian national’s murder: Bombay HC junks plea for exoneration
The Bombay high court has dismissed a petition of an accused in the August 2003 murder of Canadian national Asha Goel in Mumbai for quashing criminal proceedings against Pawankumar Goenka. A division bench of justices Prasanna Varale and SM Modak on Monday rejected the plea of Pawankumar Goenka, saying there was evidence to prosecute him while directing an expedited trial. Goenka worked as a manager at a jewellery-making unit of Goel's brother, Sureshchandra Agarwal.
-
Bengaluru Acid Attack: Cops release accused's photograph
In a bid to catch the accused of the heinous acid attack in Bengaluru, the cops have released pictures of the absconding accused Nagesh Babu (27). The pictures were released by Kamakshipalya Police to help the public identify him. The police also shared various phone numbers to get in touch with them in case one has information.
-
Kempegowda Statue: 4,000 kg sword arrives at Bengaluru Airport
A 4,000 kg sword from Delhi has arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday, which will adorn 108 feet tall Kempegowda statue, being constructed in a 23-acre heritage park on the airport premises. Kempegowda, widely accepted as the founder of Bengaluru was a chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire and historians credit him as a just and humane ruler.
-
Loudspeaker removal falls in Delhi Police remit: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party agrees with the removal of loudspeakers from all religious places in the national capital, Delhi's ruling party said in a statement on Tuesday, even as it said the onus was on the state police, saying the issue is a subject that is under the Delhi Police's jurisdiction. Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta also claimed that “temples do not cause noise pollution because prayers are recited within the temple premises”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics