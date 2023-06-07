MUMBAI: After 23-year-old Rukhsar Siddiqui put up her and her 27-year-old husband Mustakim’s photos and videos on social media to mark their first marriage anniversary, he was so upset with it that he gave her instant triple talaq and even threatened to kill her. Man gives triple talaq to wife over her social media posts

Rukhsar registered a complaint against Mustakim with the Sahar police on Monday as triple talaq has been criminalised under the provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Mustakim has also been booked for giving death threats to his wife.

In her complaint, Rukhsar stated that Mustakim was seeing another woman, who put pressure on him to try and get the social media posts removed.

Rukhsar told the police, “I went back to my parents’ house in February as I had fallen ill and there was no one to look after me in my husband’s house. I uploaded some social media posts on our marriage anniversary— March 22 — and those included several pictures from our wedding ceremony.

“When my husband noticed himself in some of the reels and pictures, he called me and asked to remove those and when I refused, he threatened to kill me,” Rukhsar told the police.

She added that when she returned home after this on April 26, her husband gave instant triple talaq orally. “I wanted to return to my marital home after Eid, which is why my mother and sister accompanied me to my husband’s home. His family did not let me enter and he said triple talaq outside the house,” said Rukhsar.

Rukhsar also told the police that when Mustakim made the death threat, she had registered a complaint about the incident in Chunabhatti police station as her parental home in Kurla East falls in that jurisdiction.

Rukhsar told the Sahar police that her relationship with the in-laws has not been cordial ever since she got married into the family in March 2022. Her complaint also mentions instances when her in-laws would pressurise her to write a letter, which was worded in such a manner that it could have been misused as a suicide note.

She also claimed that she fell ill because of the way she was treated by her in-laws, including mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law. The complaint also mentioned that the husband would regularly come home with another woman, which put Rukhsar under a lot of stress.

“Considering the serious nature of the allegations, we have booked the husband and his family under section 498 A of Indian Penal Code (harassment of woman by husband/in-laws). Besides, we have also booked the husband for the death threats and for giving triple talaq to his wife,” said an official from Sahar police. He also said that they are recording statements of the family members.