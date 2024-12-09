MUMBAI: BMC-run Nair Hospital Dental College, located in Mumbai Central, has won the Best Social Service in the Asia-Pacific Region award from the United States-based Pierre Fauchard Academy. The recognition highlights the college’s community outreach efforts, including its innovative ‘Portable Dental Van on Wheels’ initiative. Nair Hospital Dental College honoured by Pierre Fauchard Academy for social service

Through this programme, the college organises dental camps in old age homes, prisons, schools for blind students, orphanages, and settlements of sex workers, raising oral health awareness with the help of professors, trainees, and students.

The award was presented to the college’s dean, Dr Neelam Andrade, by Pierre Fauchard Academy international president Dr Sheryl Billingsley at a ceremony in New Delhi.

Established in 1936, the Pierre Fauchard Academy honours outstanding contributions to dentistry and is named after the French pioneer widely considered the father of modern dentistry.

Acknowledging the honour, Dr Vipin Sharma, additional municipal commissioner (western suburbs), said the recognition brings heightened expectations for Nair Dental College to continue serving the public with advanced technology and superior care. Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani also stressed the need for the BMC to uphold its commitment to quality healthcare.

Founded in 1933, Nair Hospital Dental College is Mumbai’s second-oldest dental hospital. It treats 1,000–1,200 patients daily, with over 3.5 lakh patients receiving care annually. Beyond patient care, the institution is deeply invested in social welfare, making its mark with impactful community service initiatives that extend its reach beyond clinic walls.