Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nair Hospital Dental College honoured by Pierre Fauchard Academy for social service

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 09, 2024 07:08 AM IST

Mumbai's Nair Hospital Dental College wins the Best Social Service award from the Pierre Fauchard Academy for its community outreach, including a dental van initiative.

MUMBAI: BMC-run Nair Hospital Dental College, located in Mumbai Central, has won the Best Social Service in the Asia-Pacific Region award from the United States-based Pierre Fauchard Academy. The recognition highlights the college’s community outreach efforts, including its innovative ‘Portable Dental Van on Wheels’ initiative.

Nair Hospital Dental College honoured by Pierre Fauchard Academy for social service
Nair Hospital Dental College honoured by Pierre Fauchard Academy for social service

Through this programme, the college organises dental camps in old age homes, prisons, schools for blind students, orphanages, and settlements of sex workers, raising oral health awareness with the help of professors, trainees, and students.

The award was presented to the college’s dean, Dr Neelam Andrade, by Pierre Fauchard Academy international president Dr Sheryl Billingsley at a ceremony in New Delhi.

Established in 1936, the Pierre Fauchard Academy honours outstanding contributions to dentistry and is named after the French pioneer widely considered the father of modern dentistry.

Acknowledging the honour, Dr Vipin Sharma, additional municipal commissioner (western suburbs), said the recognition brings heightened expectations for Nair Dental College to continue serving the public with advanced technology and superior care. Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani also stressed the need for the BMC to uphold its commitment to quality healthcare.

Founded in 1933, Nair Hospital Dental College is Mumbai’s second-oldest dental hospital. It treats 1,000–1,200 patients daily, with over 3.5 lakh patients receiving care annually. Beyond patient care, the institution is deeply invested in social welfare, making its mark with impactful community service initiatives that extend its reach beyond clinic walls.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On