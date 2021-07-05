Narcotics Control Bureau arrests major drug supplier in South Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested a major drug supplier and history-sheeter Mohammed Jaman Hidaytullah Khan, alias Sonu Pathan, from South Mumbai, officials said.

“Several summons were issued to Khan in last six months to join the investigation but he was evading us. Apart from drug cases, there are seven body offences registered against him at Pydhonie, Dongri, Kalachowki and Shivaji Park police stations,” said Sameer Wankhede, zonal director, NCB.

Khan was wanted in many drug cases including one in which a drug laboratory was busted by the central agency in January this year and allegedly seized 12 kilograms of Mephedrone, ₹2.18 crore in cash along with two weapons from a flat in Dongri area. Two drug traffickers, Parvej Khan alias Chinku Pathan and Arif Bhujwala, were arrested at the time of the raid.

“Khan is cousin brother of Chinku Pathan and they are relatives of gangster late Abdul Karim Sher Khan alias Karim Lala. Khan was a partner in the drug factory and after the agency busted it he fled from Mumbai and was hiding out. In between, he visited Mumbai but this time we got exact information about him,” added Wankhede.

“A team laid a trap once we received intelligence about Khan that he was arriving to meet his accomplice in the Pydhonie area. The team was deployed in the vicinity from Sunday evening and after getting confirmation of Khan’s presence in the locality, he was intercepted in the wee hours on Monday and was brought to the NCB office,” he added.

Apart from the drug factory case, Khan was also involved in another case where a lady trafficker Iqra Qureshi was arrested along with a commercial quantity of Mephedrone in Mumbai.

The agency on Sunday intercepted two persons on Mohammed Ali Road and allegedly seized 57 grams of MD from them. The arrested were identified as Mohammed Asif Iqbal Shaikh, a resident of Mohammad Ali Road, and Pranav Shah, a Borivali east resident.

Both the accused were going to deliver the contraband material to local customers when they were arrested by the agency. They are active in south Mumbai and mostly supply MD to local users and peddlers in south Mumbai, officials said.