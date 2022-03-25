Navi Mumbai civic body targets big property tax defaulters, threatens stern action

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has begun cracking down on big property tax defaulters in the city who have not yet cleared the dues by taking advantage of the amnesty scheme of the civic body.

It has issued notices to 299 such defaulters of a Turbhe commercial complex alone to pay or face stern action.

The amnesty scheme for property tax holders that had been announced in October 2021 had ended on February 28 after a series of extensions. The civic body has, however, given a final opportunity to the defaulters to pay between March 15 and 31 to take advantage of the amnesty scheme.

The scheme provides a waiver up to 75% of delayed payment charges. The defaulters will have to pay just the due amount plus 25% of the delayed payment charges.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “Several big defaulters do not seem to be interested in taking advantage of the amnesty scheme. Hence, we have started taking action against them. A sum of ₹22Cr property tax is due from Turbhe Sector 25 plot No. 3, Akshar Developers’ Akshar Business Park. We have issued notices to 299 property holders there to pay the taxes within two days of the final amnesty extension period.”

If the due tax is not paid within the stipulated period, action would be taken under Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, which entails seizure of the property, freezing of bank account of the defaulter and also disconnection of water supply.

Bangar added, “Similar action will be taken against other defaulters. The defaulters need to understand that we are serious about the issue as it concerns generating revenue for development of the city. We once again appeal to all to take advantage of the final amnesty opportunity and pay the dues at the earliest.”

Responding to the notice, Hari Mujat, partner in Akshar Developers, said, “We have asked the owners of the units to pay their share of the tax. Several people have already paid in the last few days. The amount is big and hence people are paying as per their convenience. We feel all the dues will be paid in the next 2-3 weeks by the individual members. We had cleared our share of the property tax in December soon after the amnesty scheme was announced.”