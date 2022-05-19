Navi Mumbai civic body to provide green bins to collect green waste at Vashi gardens
To resolve the issue of green waste piling up in civic gardens and parks, the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has allocated 122 new green bins for 30 public gardens in Vashi. This will be implemented as a pilot project in Vashi ward and replicated in other nodes.
The Vashi ward comprises row houses and gardens that are frequented by residents for recreational purposes.
“For a year, we were following up with the NMMC about green waste getting accumulated in all of the gardens and this, in turn, was becoming a spot for dumping other waste as well. There was no provision in the existing contract wherein green waste from the garden could be stored within specific bins,” said Divya Vaibhav Gaikwad, ex-corporator.
With NMMC’s garbage van not collecting green waste on a daily basis, the sight of piled up green waste was turning out to be a civic issue. “Piles of green waste were often found to be lying unattended on roads and pavements. There was a need to identify a solution wherein the waste could be stored until picked up by NMMC garbage vans. Thus, it was decided to provide separate green bins for gardens,” said the garden supervisor, Vilas Padwal.
The initiative is estimated to cost the administration approximately ₹2 lakh rupees. Administration has envisioned rolling out the same process across gardens in other nodes in the coming months. “This is a pilot project wherein we have provided slightly bigger green bins exclusively for gardens so that the green waste is not left unattended. After observing the results, we will have similar bins distributed across other parts as well,” said Jaideep Pawar, NMMC deputy municipal commissioner (gardens).
List of endangered animal species to be displayed at public places in Jharkhand
A list of endangered and scheduled species found in Jharkhand will be displayed at public places like railway stations, airport and bus stands to check crime against wild animals, forest officials said on Thursday. The enforcement agencies have also been advised to impart training on wildlife crime control. With over 29% forest reserve, Jharkhand has 11 wildlife sanctuaries. Illegal trades in wild animals like pangolin, tortoises and parakeets are common in the state.
Kamothe residents forced to put up with overflowing drainage
Residents of Kamothe are facing the problem of overflowing drains for more than six months, leading to foul stench and unhygienic surroundings. The issue is faced largely by the residents of Sector 6, 9 and 34 and they have already complained to CIDCO. “The issue of drainage overflow is the maximum at Kamothe Sectors 6, 9 and 34, and we have urged that it should be resolved on a priority basis,” he said.
Shahpur resident helps resolve water problems of a hamlet by digging borewell
When a resident of Changyacha Pada village of Shahpur, 42, Baban Harne, saw women from a nearby tribal hamlet walking two kilometres uphill to fill a bucket of water, he decided to take concrete steps to resolve water problems in the area. Roping in a women self-help group, Harne dug a borewell at Karpatwadi pada to provide them a permanent solution for their water problems. He said that it merely required some willpower to work.
Nerul cook who raped daughter arrested from Kurla station
The man who fled after raping his 15-year-old daughter has been nabbed from Kurla station while he was planning to escape to his hometown in Jharkhand on Wednesday night. The 42-year-old accused had kept his phone switched off after being on the run and had briefly switched it on when the police traced the accused to Kurla railway station and nabbed him.
Raj Thackeray to hold rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch in Pune on May 22
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's rally has been rescheduled for May 22 at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch, near Swargate, said MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar. Party spokesperson Prakash Mahajan claimed it would be a massive rally where Thackeray would take the state government to task. The proposed rally will be the fourth one ever since Raj Thackeray adopted a hardline Hindutva agenda. Political analysts said Raj would be unsparing in his criticism of the CM.
