Navi Mumbai civic body to provide green bins to collect green waste at Vashi gardens

To resolve the issue of green waste piling up in civic gardens and parks, the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has allocated 122 new green bins for 30 public gardens in Vashi. This will be implemented as a pilot project in Vashi ward and replicated in other nodes.

The Vashi ward comprises row houses and gardens that are frequented by residents for recreational purposes.

“For a year, we were following up with the NMMC about green waste getting accumulated in all of the gardens and this, in turn, was becoming a spot for dumping other waste as well. There was no provision in the existing contract wherein green waste from the garden could be stored within specific bins,” said Divya Vaibhav Gaikwad, ex-corporator.

With NMMC’s garbage van not collecting green waste on a daily basis, the sight of piled up green waste was turning out to be a civic issue. “Piles of green waste were often found to be lying unattended on roads and pavements. There was a need to identify a solution wherein the waste could be stored until picked up by NMMC garbage vans. Thus, it was decided to provide separate green bins for gardens,” said the garden supervisor, Vilas Padwal.

The initiative is estimated to cost the administration approximately ₹2 lakh rupees. Administration has envisioned rolling out the same process across gardens in other nodes in the coming months. “This is a pilot project wherein we have provided slightly bigger green bins exclusively for gardens so that the green waste is not left unattended. After observing the results, we will have similar bins distributed across other parts as well,” said Jaideep Pawar, NMMC deputy municipal commissioner (gardens).