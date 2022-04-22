Navi Mumbai civic chief gives directives to keep roads free of potholes in monsoon
With monsoon merely two months away, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s civic chief conducted a review meeting earlier this week, giving directives to keep the city roads free of potholes and ensure that that the disaster management is in a position to address each and every call it receives with prompt responses.
The meeting also focussed on other monsoon-related activities like publishing Standard Operating Procedures for reference in times of disaster.
NMMC has set May 15 as the deadline for completion of all works in the city related to pre-monsoon. Primary importance has been given to providing smooth pothole-free roads, well-maintained streetlights while undertaking road digging work will be permitted only in extreme emergencies.
NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “Strict action is to be taken against both the contractor as well as the official concerned if any of the city roads are not free of potholes before onset of monsoon. Electricity department has been instructed to ascertain that the streetlights do not fall during heavy rain and storm,” Bangar added.
Any form of road digging work undertaken is to be refilled and relaid by the civic administration immediately. The Public Works Department (PWD) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) were asked to clear the debris lying around so as to ensure there is no water logging in the city. Likewise, civic officials have been asked to get both the storm water drains and sewerage channels cleared before the set deadline.
“Another important factor discussed was the supply of water as well as precautions to prevent any form of contamination. Manhole covers are to be inspected to ensure that during high tide, there is no situation of backwaters getting filled within the sewerage channels,” informed an official.
The flap gates of holding ponds are to be checked and restored if found damaged. In low-lying areas, arrangements for water pumps are to be made as well as officials have been instructed to provide additional pumping units and electricity generators at the Vashi and Belapur pumping stations to be used in times of emergency.
The traffic department has been instructed to complete works pertaining to maintenance of traffic signals, repainting of Zebra crossings and speed breakers. MSEDCL officials, during the meeting, were asked to check and attend to electric cables and Distribution Panel boxes lying open.
Ward officers are required to remove illegal settlements adjacent to hilly areas prone to landslides. Likewise, ward offices are also required to look into the arrangements of rescue shelters with adequate supply of food and medicines within schools and community centres for residents in the event of a major disaster. The garden department is required to inspect trees that are likely to collapse and undertake pruning of overgrown branches.
-
Kalyan Dombivli civic body to tackle water woes in its 27 villages
To address the water woes in 27 villages in Kalyan and Dombivli, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has planned to install GPS in water tankers, set up water tanks, tanker-filling points and increase the frequency of tankers. Since the 27 villages were merged with KDMC in June 2015, the villagers have been protesting against the lack of water supply. Despite several promises by the civic body, there is water shortage in these villages even this year.
-
Thane residents still facing water shortage despite assurances from authorities
Residents of some areas of Ghodbunder Road and Diva are facing water shortage despite assurances from the authorities that there is enough water supply and no water cuts would be implemented in the city this summer. Thane Municipal Corporation has assured that additional water tankers would be provided to areas with shortage of water and the supply issues would be sorted in a month.
-
Navi Mumbai’s vertical gardens go dry; residents question their maintenance
Questions are raised by activists and residents over Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's failure to look into the maintenance of the initiatives done under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The vertical gardens set up adjacent to Rabale railway station and near St Xavier's High School in Airoli have dried up completely. Local activist, Yogesh Shinde has raised his concern with the municipal commissioner as well. The dried-up vertical garden was also sighted by residents and the matter was even tweeted.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s plan to provide water to MIDC slums objected
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's recent notification seeking application from slum dwellers residing in MIDC area to regularise water supply connection is being objected to and perceived as promoting slums. In a notification issued in April, the engineering department of NMMC has sought applications from slum dwellers and has detailed out the documents that could be submitted to regularise their water connection.
-
PMPML contractors go on flash strike in Pune, call off later
Over 600 buses remained off the roads since Friday morning as contract workers of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited began a flash strike over pending dues. Later, around 4 pm, the contractors called off the strike after a meeting with PMPML officials. The transport body had called the stir unnecessary as it sanctioned ₹54 crore on Thursday and the amount was transferred to contractors on Friday.
