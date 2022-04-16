Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to hold meeting to discuss work related to monsoon in city
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to hold meeting to discuss work related to monsoon in city

Ahead of the monsoon, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will have a major coordination review meeting with all the stakeholders on Monday; the meeting is to discuss and ascertain the nature of all types of work to be undertaken in the city prior to the onset of monsoon; there will also be brainstorming to get all the work completed before May 15
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will conduct a meeting on Monday to discuss work related to monsoon in the city. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will conduct a meeting on Monday to discuss work related to monsoon in the city. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 06:49 PM IST
Copy Link
BySameera Kapoor Munshi, Navi Mumbai

Ahead of the monsoon, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will have a major coordination review meeting with all the stakeholders.

Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, will be convening a meeting on Monday to discuss and ascertain the nature of all types of work to be undertaken in the city prior to the onset of monsoon. The meeting will also determine the funds to be appropriated.

The meeting will determine the action plan to be followed in case of disaster. There will also be brainstorming on getting all the work completed before May 15. “Just like the past two years, I have set the deadline to get all pre-monsoon work completed before May 15. To ensure that the work schedule is clearly understood, the coordination meeting is to be held on Monday,” Bangar said.

This meeting is to be presided by representatives from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Collector’s Office, fishermen organisation, industrial sector and meteorology. To facilitate maximum participation, the administration will be conducting the meeting via video conferencing as well.

Primary areas of discussion will be the repairs and restoration work of the holding pond and drainage channels, identifying trees that are likely to fall, removal of encroachments adjacent to nullah basins, reviewing the condition of city roads, activating the disaster management cell, taking stock of department’s preparedness to tackle fire outbreak, etc.

“First and foremost, the work pertaining to cleaning of drainage channels as well as holding ponds needs to be undertaken. This includes repairing the floodgates. To avert tree fall incidents, tree trimming work needs to be undertaken. Reviews from all the stakeholders concerned will be taken to include other work that needs to be done,” informed the commissioner.

To avert flooding, the administration will be undertaking cleaning work of the culverts on roads. “Last year, we had the culvert at Sion-Panvel highway cleaned. As a result, there was no water accumulation on this stretch. The same model is to be implemented this year as well,” said an official.

Residents are also being asked to keep the administration updated about civic issues that could pose problems during monsoon. Citizens are asked to use social networking platforms, NMMC grievance portal or even send mails addressing to the commissioner.

“I have received requests for pre-monsoon work from ex-public representatives. Likewise, feedback given personally via mails and messages are being considered,” Bangar added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The 51-year-old man who fired at family members in Thane on Friday evening has been arrested by Kapurbawdi police on Saturday. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Man who fired five rounds at family members in Thane arrested by Kapurbawdi police

    The 51-year-old man who fired five rounds at Sharma's family members in Thane on Friday was arrested by Kapurbawdi police. His younger son gave a complaint to police about The accused's son, Ricky Sharma's father's weird behaviour that could have taken the life of his mother and other brothers. According to Kapurbawdi police officials, Sharma has three children and none of them are working or earning anything, therefore they used to have arguments most of the time.

  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda.

    Nadda on 2-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday, to address BJP executive meeting

    Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday to take part in various events and the party's state executive meeting in Hospet. According to an official statement by the BJP, after landing at the Jindal airport, Toranagallu, Nadda will pay a visit to Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple Hospet where he will address the valedictory speech for the state BJP executive meeting.

  • The agency sought extension of Deshmukh’s CBI custody remand for three more days, contending that the police officers, who allegedly secured transfers or postings by paying bribes to Deshmukh and others, were required to be identified and the 73-year-old NCP leader was also required to be confronted with them (Hindustan Times)

    Deshmukh, PA & PS, Vaze sent back to judicial custody

    Mumbai A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Saturday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze - all arrested in connection with the corruption case registered against the NCP leader – to 14 days judicial custody.

  • Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for Ballygunge Assembly constituency Babul Supriyo shows a victory sign.&nbsp;

    Ballygunge assembly bypoll: TMC's Babul Supriyo wins, takes ‘slap' dig at BJP

    The Bharatiya Janata Party turncoat, Babul Supriyo, won the Ballygunge assembly bypoll in West Bengal on Saturday on a Trinamool Congress ticket, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI(M) Saira Shah Halim by a margin of 20,228 votes. Interestingly, Halim's has overtaken BJP's Keya Ghosh who bagged just 13,220 votes, thus lending some credence to the communist party's claim that it was on a revival path. Kamruzzaman Choudhury of the Congress bagged 5,218 votes.

  • After running for more than 16 years at an old heritage building, the department of pulmonary medicine at Sassoon General Hospital that primarily handles respiratory diseases finally gets shifted to the ninth floor of the new building. (HT PHOTO)

    HT Impact: Sassoon’s TB department gets new space, more beds

    PUNE After running for more than 16 years at an old heritage building, the department of pulmonary medicine at Sassoon General Hospital that primarily handles respiratory diseases finally gets shifted to the ninth floor of the new building. The new space has extra beds and a respiratory ICU. The ninth floor of hospital's new building will house other four departments, including orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ear-nose-throat and paediatric.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out