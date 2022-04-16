Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to hold meeting to discuss work related to monsoon in city
Ahead of the monsoon, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will have a major coordination review meeting with all the stakeholders.
Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, will be convening a meeting on Monday to discuss and ascertain the nature of all types of work to be undertaken in the city prior to the onset of monsoon. The meeting will also determine the funds to be appropriated.
The meeting will determine the action plan to be followed in case of disaster. There will also be brainstorming on getting all the work completed before May 15. “Just like the past two years, I have set the deadline to get all pre-monsoon work completed before May 15. To ensure that the work schedule is clearly understood, the coordination meeting is to be held on Monday,” Bangar said.
This meeting is to be presided by representatives from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Collector’s Office, fishermen organisation, industrial sector and meteorology. To facilitate maximum participation, the administration will be conducting the meeting via video conferencing as well.
Primary areas of discussion will be the repairs and restoration work of the holding pond and drainage channels, identifying trees that are likely to fall, removal of encroachments adjacent to nullah basins, reviewing the condition of city roads, activating the disaster management cell, taking stock of department’s preparedness to tackle fire outbreak, etc.
“First and foremost, the work pertaining to cleaning of drainage channels as well as holding ponds needs to be undertaken. This includes repairing the floodgates. To avert tree fall incidents, tree trimming work needs to be undertaken. Reviews from all the stakeholders concerned will be taken to include other work that needs to be done,” informed the commissioner.
To avert flooding, the administration will be undertaking cleaning work of the culverts on roads. “Last year, we had the culvert at Sion-Panvel highway cleaned. As a result, there was no water accumulation on this stretch. The same model is to be implemented this year as well,” said an official.
Residents are also being asked to keep the administration updated about civic issues that could pose problems during monsoon. Citizens are asked to use social networking platforms, NMMC grievance portal or even send mails addressing to the commissioner.
“I have received requests for pre-monsoon work from ex-public representatives. Likewise, feedback given personally via mails and messages are being considered,” Bangar added.
Man who fired five rounds at family members in Thane arrested by Kapurbawdi police
The 51-year-old man who fired five rounds at Sharma's family members in Thane on Friday was arrested by Kapurbawdi police. His younger son gave a complaint to police about The accused's son, Ricky Sharma's father's weird behaviour that could have taken the life of his mother and other brothers. According to Kapurbawdi police officials, Sharma has three children and none of them are working or earning anything, therefore they used to have arguments most of the time.
Nadda on 2-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday, to address BJP executive meeting
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday to take part in various events and the party's state executive meeting in Hospet. According to an official statement by the BJP, after landing at the Jindal airport, Toranagallu, Nadda will pay a visit to Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple Hospet where he will address the valedictory speech for the state BJP executive meeting.
Deshmukh, PA & PS, Vaze sent back to judicial custody
Mumbai A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Saturday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze - all arrested in connection with the corruption case registered against the NCP leader – to 14 days judicial custody.
Ballygunge assembly bypoll: TMC's Babul Supriyo wins, takes ‘slap' dig at BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party turncoat, Babul Supriyo, won the Ballygunge assembly bypoll in West Bengal on Saturday on a Trinamool Congress ticket, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI(M) Saira Shah Halim by a margin of 20,228 votes. Interestingly, Halim's has overtaken BJP's Keya Ghosh who bagged just 13,220 votes, thus lending some credence to the communist party's claim that it was on a revival path. Kamruzzaman Choudhury of the Congress bagged 5,218 votes.
HT Impact: Sassoon’s TB department gets new space, more beds
PUNE After running for more than 16 years at an old heritage building, the department of pulmonary medicine at Sassoon General Hospital that primarily handles respiratory diseases finally gets shifted to the ninth floor of the new building. The new space has extra beds and a respiratory ICU. The ninth floor of hospital's new building will house other four departments, including orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ear-nose-throat and paediatric.
