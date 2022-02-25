Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation withholds plans of water cuts in city

Residents and housing societies can take a breather as the water cuts that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had intended to carry out in the city have been withheld.

On February 21, notices were issued across the wards in the city informing about the corporation’s plans to discontinue water supply in the evening one day in a week. However, with elections slated soon, it was met with stiff opposition from the political parties and residential societies. So, the commissioner has decided to re-assess the situation.

“The water cut was planned to conserve water in the event of the rainy season getting delayed or inadequate rainfall. The cut planned was very miniscule and was to be done only once a day in a week and all the seven wards were allocated a particular day as well,” informed an official from the water department.

The corporation’s plans evoked strong reactions amongst residents with some even alleging the administration of being hand-in-glove with the water mafia.

“Following the notice, our society had asked us to use water rationally as on Thursdays, our node was not to get water in the evening. Such water shutdown keeps happening with no reason given,” said a resident from Ghansoli.

Multiple representations were made by the political parties to oppose the move. Shiv Sena leader and chairman of State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Vijay Nahata, too had asked NMMC to not implement any cut as the storage in Morbe Dam is adequate enough to sustain until next rainfall.

“Water cut was done even earlier but it was done once a fortnight but an outright water cut with a weekly schedule is not proper and neither required as there is sufficient water in the dam to last until September. Therefore, the administration was asked to refrain from any such plans,” said the ex-municipal commissioner, Nahata.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, stated withholding of the plans and undertaking a re-assessment of the water stock at Morbe Dam. “A notice informing about the withholding of water cut for the time being has been issued and it will be circulated at the ward level. I have asked the office to re-assess the situation and will take further action accordingly,” he said.