NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena passed two resolutions at its party meeting on Tuesday night, demanding at least one of the two assembly seats in the city. It has also declared that if both go to MLA Ganesh Naik and his son, city BJP chief Sandeep Naik, the party will not campaign for them, and city chief Vijay Chougule will contest as an independent. The leaders, who claimed that the Naiks had always worked against them and their party, will submit their demands to CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday. Navi Mumbai Sena demands 1 seat, city chief to contest as independent if Naiks get both seats

The Shiv Sena leaders have also extended their full support to retired IAS officer Vijay Nahata, the party’s upneta, who has announced his decision to join the Sharad Pawar NCP and contest from the Belapur. Party leaders believe he will return if the issue is resolved by Shinde. “Nahata is very important for the party,” said Kishore Patkar, city party coordinator. “We are trying to get the issue resolved with the CM’s help.”

Chougule said that despite having ensured Ganesh Naik’s victory by a huge margin in the last assembly election, Shiv Sainiks had suffered due to his actions. “Our party workers are all very upset,” he said. “We should get at least one seat. We actually deserve both as our party has huge influence in the city, and Nahata and I are the favourite candidates of the people.”

Chougule, who was a staunch Naik loyalist years ago, said he would not join any other party. “What is definite is that I will contest,” he said. “We know how to teach a lesson to those who try to harm us.”

Refusing to comment on the developments, Sandeep Naik said, “The decision on the candidate and party is taken by the top alliance leaders. My claim is based on the work I have done in the region and my loyalty to the party under all circumstances. People of the constituency want me to represent them and I am confident my party will give justice to me based on my credentials.”

Dismissing the allegations against the Naiks, BJP leader Suraj Patil, said, “The Naik family’s name is used every time by vested interests to score political points and for their self-centred decisions. When have they ever worked for us that they will do so now?”

While Ganesh Naik is expected to contest from Airoli constituency, former Airoli MLA Sandeep is claiming the Belapur seat, currently held by BJP’s Manda Mhatre, leading to friction within the BJP as well.