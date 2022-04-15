NDPS court acquits Nigerian national due to faulty police probe
Mumbai: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court last week acquitted a Nigerian national prosecuted for alleged possession of 200 grams of cocaine in November 2017.
The accused, 29-year-old Kedrick Odo Bartho, was arrested on November 11, 2017, from Andheri (west) purportedly with cocaine weighing 200 grams. The prosecution case was that an officer attached to the DN Nagar police station had received information about a man coming with contraband material for sale. Accordingly, a trap was set up and Bartho was searched in front of independent panch witnesses. Upon search, the police found the drugs with him.
The police had taken two samples of 2 grams each from the seized 200 grams of Cocaine and sent the samples for forensic examination. The rest of the seized contraband was sealed and produced before the special court as evidence.
During trial when the defence lawyer weighed the contraband again in the court, it was found to be 207 grams, instead of 196 grams – 200 grams seized minus 4 grams removed in terms of two samples. The prosecution first claimed that it was possible because of the moisture in the air, but also claimed that sealing and labelling and the sampling of the bulk were weatherproof.
“If the weight of the substance at the time of depositing it in safe custody was 196 grams, then there must be some satisfactory evidence or explanation from the prosecution side how it was increased by 11 grams,” said the special court acquitting the accused by giving him benefit of doubt. “There is no explanation at all from the prosecution about the increase in the weight of the said contraband by 11 grams.”
The court said the prosecution had failed to comply with the mandatory procedure required to be followed while conducting a search of a person for any narcotic substance. As per the law, the search needs to be taken in front of two independent witnesses to ensure that they monitor the process.
The court said though the conversation between the police and the accused was in English, the panch witnesses did not understand the language and realised that it was all about the personal search of the accused, only after the police officer explained it to them.
The court, therefore, held that the police officers failed to comply with the mandatory provisions relating to search and seizure under the NDPS Act, 1985 to ensure that the procedure adopted is fair.
North Indians living in Mumbai for generations are Mumbaikars: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: In a bid to woo north Indian voters ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that people from the community who have been living in Mumbai for the last three to four generations are now Mumbaikars. Fadnavis inaugurated the newly constructed Babu RN Singh Guest House, situated at Uttar Bharatiya Sangh Bhavan in Bandra East.
Kidney swapping case: Dr Ajay Taware removed as Sassoon hospital superintendent
The directorate of health services, Maharashtra, has temporarily suspended the regional organ transplant authorisation committee over the alleged malpractices found during a kidney transplant procedure. It has also replaced Dr Ajay Taware with Dr Vijay Jadhav as superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital. Dr Taware handed over the charge of his post to DMER on Thursday. The state health department suspended the organ transplant licence of Ruby Hall Clinic on April 12.
Thane man detained for shooting five rounds at home, none injured
A 51-year-old resident of Majiwada in Thane, Lodha Luxuria, who shot five rounds from Sharma's licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons, has been detained by Kapurbawdi Police station on Friday evening. None of the family members was injured in the incident. The man, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was drunk at the time of the incident. The man has some properties in Thane and his family is surviving on rent from the same.
Now, MBBS students to undergo 7-day mandatory AYUSH internship
MBBS students will now have to undergo seven-day mandatory internships at AYUSH hospitals too to help these budding doctors get a glimpse of the traditional system of medicine. The decision has been taken by the National Medical Commission, a statutory body for establishing uniform and high standards of medical education in India. The one-week mandatory internship posting will be done at AYUSH hospitals/clinics of community health centre level.
Criminal lawyer who assaulted 10-year-old boy in Thane arrested
The Thane Naupada police have arrested criminal a resident of Sarovar Darshan Society in Naupada area (36), lawyer Chetan Patil, for allegedly beating a 10-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday. Soon after taking the statement from the boy, Ayush Gore, after he got discharged from Kaushalya Hospital on Friday, the police arrested the accused. As per our knowledge, there is no molestation or sexual assault on the boy.
