Nearly 90% of Mumbai citizens have antibodies against Covid-19: Fifth serosurvey

Around 90 per cent of citizens in Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai have been found with antibodies against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to the report of the fifth serosurvey conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The serosurvey was conducted between August and early September this year, and as many as 8,674 adults had participated. Of them, almost 65 per cent subjects were vaccinated against Covid-19.

The survey report revealed that sero-prevalence was significantly higher among people who were either fully or partially vaccinated against the infection. While 90.26 per cent of the vaccinated citizens were found to have antibodies, 79.86 per cent of the unvaccinated population was revealed to have the same.

According to the BMC survey, coronavirus antibodies were found in more female citizens of the city as opposed to their male counterparts with the distribution split at 88.29 per cent and 85.07 per cent, respectively.

Highlighting the presence of more antibodies among vaccinated people, the civic body pointed out in the serosurvey report that it is “essential to strengthen the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme.”

Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,586 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which, Mumbai accounted for 472, according to the data shared by the health department. A total of 67 fatalities were recorded, with Mumbai contributing for three of them, thereby taking the death toll in the state to 1,38,389. The overall tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stands at 65,15,111 and the same in Mumbai is at 7,37,200.

