Nepalese woman held at Mumbai airport for carrying fake Indian passport

Mumbai, Sept 24 (PTI) A 25-year-old Nepalese woman was intercepted while trying to flee Bahrain on a fake Indian passport at the Mumbai international airport and arrested after investigation, police said on Tuesday. HT Image

The accused, identified as Anita Prakash Pariyar, was stopped by the airport immigration officials on suspicion of her identity when she was trying to board a flight to Bahrain on a tourist visa on Monday.

The investigation disclosed that Pariyar was carrying a fake Indian passport.

“Police found documents, including her marriage certificate, saved in her mobile phone establishing that she is a Nepalese national,” an official said.

The accused, who works in a hotel in Vadodara, had prepared the fake passport from Ahmedabad using her Aadhaar card and PAN card.

She was arrested on charges of cheating and forgery under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and sections of the Passport Act, the official added.