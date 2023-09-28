NGT asks TMC to ensure immersion waste does not end up in Thane creek

Thane: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to ensure strict adherence to the Solid Waste Management Rules (2016) read-with Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) revised guidelines, 2020, for idol immersion on Wednesday and demanded a detailed report of the same within two weeks after the final immersion. An artificial lake built by the Thane Municipal Corporation for ganesh immersion scheduled on Thursday, Seotember 28, 2023 (Praful Gangurde?HT PHOTO)

One day before International Right to Information (RTI) Day, the NGT recognized the information obtained by an environmental activist Rohit Joshi through RTI and discussed the case on an urgent basis. According to the RTI, TMC planned on treating and disposing the waste and debris collected in artificial ponds in Thane creek.

Thane creek has been declared as “Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary” and a Revised Approved Management Plan of Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, prepared by Forest Department in 2020, recorded that the continued immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in the creek will have serious impact on the aquatic life.

“If waste and debris from these artificial tanks are directly disposed of into creeks, the very purpose of such artificial lakes is defied,” said Joshi. “Every year, crores are invested in building these ponds. This year, it cost Rs. 11.5 lakhs to build one artificial pond and yet, this cost does not include the money spent on machinery, sanitation and post immersion processes. When corporation can invest so much, why does it not invest in promoting idols made of eco-friendly clay?”

With POP idols gaining popularity, artificial lakes and ponds for immersion have been a tradition since 2015. According to the RTI, there are approximately 41,500 household idols, over 330 public idols and around 42 identified lakes for these idol immersions across various wards this year. However, CPCB’s revised guidelines strictly prohibit the use of POP for the production of these idols, considering that POP contains chemicals such as gypsum, sulphur, phosphorus, and magnesium and the dyes used to colour these idols may also contain mercury, cadmium, arsenic, lead, and carbon.

The order, referring to para ix of the CPCB guidelines, further held that after 24 hours of completion of idol immersion, the bio-degradable materials and non-biodegradable materials must be segregated by urban or local authorities.

“Not only should POP idols be banned but also adequate subsidy must be provided to makers of eco-friendly idols to promote them,” added Joshi.

Abhijit Bangar, Commissioner, TMC, assuring that NGT guidelines will be followed, said, “SOPs have been created for the immersion in artificial ponds and lakes. NGT guidelines will definitely be considered. The authorities have been sensitized to follow these SOPs along with NGT guidelines in true spirits.”

