Antilia explosives scare: Court directs NIA to provide electronic evidence to accused

MUMBAI: The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has directed the federal agency to provide copies of all the electronic data collected in the Antilia explosives scare and the murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran case to the accused linked with the said evidence within three months.

The NIA had approached the court, requesting to provide only the relevant digital material, which included CCTV footage of the various places, only concerned parts connected with the accused, rather than asking them to give entire data to each of the accused. The agency claimed that the data was so voluminous that it would take 258 days to prepare the copies and would cost them ₹40 lakh.

The accused, however, had objected to the plea and sought entire electronics material collected by the agency.

On February 25, 2021, an SUV was found abandoned outside Antilia—the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani—with 20 gelatin sticks kept in a backpack and a note threatening the members of the Ambani family.

On March 5, the body of the vehicle owner, Hiran, was found dumped in the creek near Mumbra. The case was first probed by Mumbai police and later it was transferred to the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) and subsequently to the NIA.

The NIA had collected CCTV footage of various places and thus the data is voluminous. The accused, however, pleaded that merely because the cost involved in supplying the copies of the data seized is huge, it would not be proper to deny the copy of the same to the accused for fair trial.

The court noted that there was a legal provision under which if the record is voluminous then the accused would be allowed to inspect it either personally or through their advocates. However, the court further said that it is duty bound to issue direction which would meet the ends of justice.

The court said considering the voluminous nature of the electronic evidence, it would be proper to give direction to the prosecution to supply copies of the entire evidence only to the accused who has connection with the said evidence.

Apart from dismissed Mumbai police officers Sachin Waze, Riyazuddin Kazi and Sunil Mane, retired encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma and six others were arrested in connection with planting of the explosives-laden SUV outside Antilia and the murder of the vehicle owner.