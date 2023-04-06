Palm Beach Road to be extended till Airoli-Mulund bridge

Strap: Project cost double; will curb traffic on TB road, provide access to Airoli-Katai route HT Image

NAVI MUMBAI: The much-delayed Ghansoli to Airoli section of Palm Beach Road project is moving ahead once again. While Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has succeeded in getting crucial permissions, it has decided to extend the road up to Airoli-Mulund creek bridge.

The revised plan will increase the length of the road by 1.5 km and hence, the cost will also almost double — ₹250 crore to ₹425 crore.

In 2004, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) had proposed the 21.12-km long Palm Beach Road from Belapur to Airoli sector 10A. It constructed the 19.20 km stretch from Belapur to Ghansoli. The remaining two kilometers work was stuck as it involves mangroves area.

Meanwhile in 2009, CIDCO transferred Ghansoli node to NMMC along with the incomplete Palm Beach Road. The project has not seen any work since then. NMMC has, however, decided to revive the project that is crucial for smooth flow of traffic in the region as it has got most of the permissions.

NMMC has got the requisite permissions from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, forest department, mangroves conservation committee, environment and eco-sensitive authorities, required for the project. Only permission from Bombay High Court is pending and NMMC has applied for it.

Sanjay Desai, NMMC city engineer, said, “The road is important for the city and hence, we have drawn up a plan to extend it. As per the new plan, the remaining road construction will now be of 3.47 km long road. The mangroves area will have a two kilometers-long bridge over it. The road will be extended by 1.5 km.”

He added, “The project cost has almost doubled due to the additional work. The two kilometers work earlier was estimated to cost ₹250 crore. Due to the increase in the length of the road by 1.5 km, it is now expected to cost ₹425 crore. We are making efforts to get CIDCO to share half the cost. We are hopeful of a positive response.”

Explaining the need for the road, Desai said, “The Ghansoli-Airoli Palm Beach Road will help curb daily traffic congestion on Thane-Belapur Road. As the road will connect to Airoli-Mulund bridge, using the under construction Airoli-Katai route, motorists will be able to travel to Kalyan, Badlapur, Ambernath, Murbad and other areas. The road will also help in reaching the proposed Navi Mumbai international airport.”