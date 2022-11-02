Only 11% autos and 4% taxis recalibrated till now in the city

Mumbai The recalibration of auto and taxi meters is proceeding at a snail’s pace, with barely 11 percent of autos and 4 percent of taxis having completed the process so far. The initial delay was on account of a lag in procuring chips with revised fares for the meters, and subsequently the festive season delayed the process. November 30 is the last day for metre recalibration.

Auto and taxi fares were increased by ₹2 and ₹3 respectively by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) from October 1. However, the delay in getting chips led to the calibration process starting only by October 16. “We have sent out a notification, reminding taxi and auto owners and drivers that the last day for recalibration is November 30. After that, a fine of ₹50 per day will be levied for a maximum of ₹5,000 up to 90 days,” said a senior officer from RTO.

Though the RTO has fixed the recalibration fee at ₹500, auto unions complained that vendors were attempting to charge vehicle drivers more than this rate. “Due to the delay, there are long queues at the recalibration centre and vendors are thus trying to make money out of the situation by charging higher amounts. We have complained to the RTO about this but it is causing a delay in the calibration of meters,” said Thampy Kurian, general secretary, Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union.

Auto drivers and owners complained that they were charged ₹1,000 or even more sometimes. “It’s only when we tell the dealers that we are aware of the amount fixed by the RTO that they agree to charge accordingly. Otherwise, we are forced to pay up to ₹1,500 for recalibration,” said an auto driver from Andheri.

Mumbai has 4.5 lakh autos and 44,000 taxis. According to data shared by the transport department, only around 2,000 taxis and 60,000 autos have managed to complete the recalibration process till now.

The last time when the meters were recalibrated, the RTO had to extend the time period and allow autos and taxis almost six months more to complete the process. According to RTO officials, considering the various delays, there could be an extension for the ongoing recalibration process as well.

The process to recalibrate a meter involves the authorised dealer removing the old chip and inserting an updated one. After the recalibration, a road test of 1.5 km is conducted in the presence of RTO officials—it is only after this test is passed that the vehicle is allowed to ply.