Panic on WhatsApp: Rumours of ‘kidnapped’ kids land in groups, Navi Mumbai residents alarmed

Navi Mumbai: A WhatsApp message about the ‘Kidnapping’ of minor children being forwarded to various school groups and housing societies has caused panic among the residents of Navi Mumbai. However, the police have said that there is no actual case of kidnapping and the kids have just left home on their own accord. HT Image

The forwarded message states that around six children, some claim eight, have gone ‘missing’ in 48 hours.

While the Navi Mumbai police have registered eight ‘kidnapping’ cases, they have clarified that it is done as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, and there is no actual ‘kidnapping’ of any child.

“In the last two days, around eight kids who left their homes were traced to either their friend’s house or a relative’s house. During the period when the parents do not know where their kids are, they approach us,” Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police, (crime branch), said. “As per the Supreme Court guidelines, whenever a minor goes missing, even if it is running away from home, we register a kidnapping case directly and not a missing person’s complaint,” Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch), said.

According to Kale, this year, there have been 371 ‘kidnapping’ cases of minors registered. Out of which, 325 children were traced and brought back home. “The ones who have not come back, are mostly those who have eloped and married in different states. Among these 371 cases registered, none of them have been ‘kidnapped’ by a third person, they were all cases of running away from the house either after a fight at home or an act of eloping with their lover,” he added.

After the child is traced, a ‘C Summary’ report is filed in the court, which means ‘FIR is found to be based on a mistake of fact’ and the case is closed.

Of the eight children gone ‘missing’ in the last two days, five were girls, and three were boys, from the age group 12 to 15, who had left their homes, and later ‘kidnapping’ cases were registered by their parents. The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai traced them with the help of their mobile location and by speaking to the people they last met.

According to Kale, at least three such cases are reported in the city daily, where the child leaves home and is later found in a couple of hours. “Parents play a major role in avoiding such cases. There is no need to panic, but they need to be alert and aware of the mental state of their kids and be available for them when they need to speak. They also need to be aware of the social circle of their kids,” Kale added.

Minors return home

A 12-year-old boy from Kopar Khairane had run away from home because he was angry with his father, who did not allow him to play football. When the police searched for him, he was found at the Thane railway station area.

Similarly, a 13-year-old girl from Rabale left her home because her mother screamed at her. Within a few hours, she was traced from Airoli with the help of her mobile location.

A 14-year-old girl from Kamothe, who had a habit of leaving her home often, according to the anti-human trafficking unit, was traced from her aunt’s house in Gujarat.

Another 15-year-old boy who left home from Kopar Khairane came back home on his own.

Two girls aged 12 and 14 years, who went missing from the Kalamboli area, had gone to visit Jivdani temple in Virar without informing their parents. The parents panicked as they were told they had gone to a birthday party and did not return on time. A kidnapping case was registered, and after a few hours, the girls reached back home.

Only a 13-year-old boy from Rabale is yet to reach back home. He was traced to Akola and is safe at a relative’s house. “He will reach back by Thursday, and then the case will be closed,” Atul Aher, police inspector, AHTU, said.

a 16-year-old girl from Panvel was found to have eloped with her boyfriend in Uttar Pradesh.