MUMBAI: The Bhandup police have booked a 39-year-old man for stalking a doctor since September 22. The accused, Anil Dulgaj, first met the doctor while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhandup in mid-September. A few days later, he began following her regularly before and after work, insisting they have a meal together till she registered a complaint with the police. Police said the accused has been served a notice and asked to visit the police station. Patient booked for stalking, harassing Bhandup doctor

According to the police, the doctor, who resides in Powai with her family, has been working at the hospital in Bhandup for the past one year. On September 16, when she was on duty, Dulgaj visited the hospital with his wife with complaints of weakness and abdominal pain. He underwent treatment at the hospital and was discharged on September 19.

Two days later, the doctor told police, Dulgaj turned up at the hospital with a cake, saying it was his birthday and he wanted to celebrate it with the doctors and nurses. After cutting the cake, he spoke to the doctor separately, saying he was always under stress, upon which the doctor asked him to refrain from drinking alcohol.

On the morning of September 22, when the doctor was walking to the bus stop after finishing her shift at the hospital, she noticed Dulgaj following her on his scooter. When she reached the bus stop, he parked his scooter near her and insisted they have breakfast together. Angered, the doctor shouted at him and boarded the bus.

But Dulgaj kept up with the same routine for almost a week. He appeared in front of the hospital both before and after the doctor’s shift and followed her around till she reported the matter to the police on October 1.

The accused has been booked under 78 (1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and a notice has been sent to him for joining the probe, said police.