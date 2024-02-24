Patni, BJP MLA from Karanja, passes away

Nagpur: Rajendra Patni, 59, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing the Karanja assembly constituency in Washim district, passed away in a private hospital in Mumbai on Friday morning following prolonged illness. HT Image

Patni started his political career as a Shiv Sena worker, became a close associate of the late Balasaheb Thackeray, and was elected as the party nominee to the legislative council in 1997. He first contested as a Shiv Sena candidate in the 2004 assembly elections from Karanja, winning the seat. But he was defeated by NCP candidate Prakash Dahake in the 2009 elections. Later, in 2014, he switched to the BJP, and became a trusted aide of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He contested from Karanja as the BJP candidate in 2014 and 2019, winning on both occasions.

On Friday morning, Fadnavis announced the passing of Patni via his official social media channel. “Extremely sad news: My colleague Rajendra Patniji in the Legislative Assembly passed away today. He was battling illness for the past few months...BJP has lost a people’s representative who was knowledgeable about rural issues. He always took the initiative to solve the problems of west Vidarbha. He was consistently insistent that the irrigation problem of his area should be resolved. His death is a personal loss to me. I pay heartfelt tributes to him.”

Prime minister Narendra Modi too extended his condolences via social media, saying, “Pained by the passing away of MLA in the Maharashtra assembly, Shri Rajendra Patni Ji. He was at the forefront of several community service initiatives and was an effective voice for the people. He played a commendable role in strengthening the party as well. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Patni’s body will be brought from Mumbai to Washim by an air ambulance and his last rites will be performed at his ancestral home, said family members.