Political dynasties in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Since the ascendancy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress has often been a target of its barbs for promoting dynastic politics. For all its criticism, parties across the spectrum have turned to members of leading political families to gain numbers in the crucial Lok Sabha elections. According to social worker and political observer Kumar Saptarshi, 31 political families wield their power in the state. (HT Photo)

Maharashtra, particularly the western region, has over 50 prominent families that control state politics.

Apart from the Pawars, Patils, Vikhe-Patils, Mohite-Patils in western Maharashtra; Thackerays and Mahajans in Mumbai, and Mundes and Chavans in central Maharashtra, newer political families have emerged over a period of time. Narayan Rane in Sindhudurg, Vijaykumar Gavit in Nandurbar and Sunil Tatkare in Raigad, who came from a non-political backgrounds now lead neo-dynasties in their respective regions.

While new and ambitious entrants in the field complain about being deprived of a level playing field, a BJP leader who comes from a middle-class background said, either wealthier politicians use politics to make more money or wealthier people enter politics to protect and expand their economic fiefdom. “Politicians like Tanaji Sawant enter the fray backed by their wealthy background. Very few like RR Patil succeed despite not having an illustrious background,” he said.

According to social worker and political observer Kumar Saptarshi, 31 political families wield their power in the state. He said, “It is difficult to say if it is right or wrong, but the dynasty system is embedded in our culture and it derives from the joint family system in the society. Every community wants its leaders to be its voice at the national level and in the process stand by the leader and his generations. The politicians strategically set up educational and cooperative institutions to oblige voters in their constituencies and strengthen the support base.”

Mumbai-based political activist Pratab Asbe however said, “Even if the new breed of politicians from the families enjoy a cultivated ground, their survival depends on their capability. GenNext of former chief minister Vasantdado Patil could not prove their mettle while heirs of Shankarrao Chavan (Ashok) or Balasaheb Thackeray (Uddhav) succeeded.” Asbe added this “however affects the uniform opportunities for politicians with no political background as money and other resources accumulated by the privileged play a key role in politics”.

Mumbai

Thackerays (Shiv Sena)

Balasaheb Thackeray (founder, Shiv Sena)

Son - Uddhav Thackeray (former chief minister, MLC)

Grandson - Aaditya Thackeray (MLA)

Nephew - Raj Thackeray (president, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena)

Deoras (Congress, Shiv Sena)

Murli Deora (former union minister)

Son - Milind Deora (MP)

Shindes (Thane, Shiv Sena)

Eknath Shinde (chief minister)

Shrikant Shinde (MP)

Mahajans (BJP)

Pramod Mahajan (former union minister)

Daughter – Poonam Mahajan (MP)

Dutts (Congress)

Sunil Dutt (former MP)

Daughter- Priya Dutt (former MP)

Gawalis (Akhil Bharatiya Sena)

Arun Gawali (former MLA)

Daughter - Geeta Gawali (former corporator)

Somaiyas (BJP)

Kirit Somaiya (former MP)

Son – Neil Somaiya (former corporator)

Gaikwads

Eknath Gaikwad (former minister)

Daughter - Varsha Gaikwad (former state minister)

Konkan

Tatkares (Raigad, Congress, NCP)

Sunil Tatkare (NCP leader and former minister)

Daughter - Aditi Tatkare (state minister)

Son - Aniket Tatkare (MLC)

Brother – Anil Tatkare (former MLC)

Patils (Raigad, PWP)

Jayant Patil (MLC)

Brother - Subhash Patil (former MLA)

Sister - Meenakshi Patil (former minister)

Ranes (Sindhudurg, Congress, Shiv Sena, BJP)

Narayan Rane (former chief minister)

Son – Nilesh Rane (fomer MP)

Son – Nitesh Rane (MLA)

Naiks (Navi Mumbai, Shiv Sena, NCP, BJP)

Ganesh Naik (BJP leader)

Son- Sanjeev (former MP)

Son – Sandeep Naik (former MLA)

Antulays

AR Antulay (former CM)

Son-in-law- Mushtaque Antulay (former MLC)

Wanagas (Palghar, BJP)

Chintaman Wanaga (former MP)

Son - Shrinivas Wanaga (MLA)

Patils (Raigad, PWP)

Mohansheth Patil (former MLA)

Dhairyasheel Patil (former MLA)

Nikams (Ratnagiri, Shiv Sena)

Govind Nikam (former MP)

Son - Shekhar Nikam (MLA)

Natus (Ratnagiri, BJP)

Tatyasaheb Natu (former MLA)

Son - Vinay Natu (former MLA)

Kadams (Ratnagiri, Shiv Sena)

Ramdas Kadam (former minister)

Son - Yogesh Kadam (MLA)

Jadhavs (Ratnagiri, Shiv Sena NCP)

Bhaskar Jadhav (former minister)

Son - Vikrant Jadhav (former ZP president)

North Maharashtra

Gavits (Nandurbar, Congress)

Manikrao Gavit (former MP)

Daughter – Nirmala Gavit (former MLA)

Gavits (Nandubar, Congress, NCP, BJP)

Vijaykumar Gavit (MLA)

Daughter - Hina Gavit (MP)

Daughter - Supriya Gavit (ZP member)

Brother - Sharad Gavit (former MLA)

Wife - Kumudini Gavit (ZP member)

Naiks (Nandubar, Congress)

Surupsinh Naik, former minister

Son - Shirish Naik (MLA)

Pawars (Nashik, Congress, NCP, BJP)

AT Pawar (former minister)

Daughter-in-law - Bharti Pawar (union minister)

Son - Nitin Pawar (MLA)

Hirays (Nashik, Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena)

Pushpatai Hiray (former cabinet minister)

Son- Prashant Hiray (former minister)

Grandson – Apoorva Hiray (former MLC)

Grandson – Advay Hiray (Shiv Sena – UBT leader)

Patils (Dhule, Congress)

Rohidas Patil (former minister)

Son - Kunal Patil (MLA)

Bhujbals (Nashik, Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP)

Chhagan Bhujbal (Minister and NCP leader)

Son – Pankaj Bhujbal (former MLA)

Nephew - Sameer (former MP)

Khadses

Eknath Khadse (Jalgaon, BJP, NCP, former minister)

Daughter-in-law - Raksha Khadse (MP)

Daughter – Rohini Khadse (NCP leader)

Wife – Mandakini Khadse (former director, Mahananda)

Vidarbha

Fadnavis

Gangadharrao Fadnavis (former MLC)

Son - Devendra Fadnavis (deputy chief minister)

Sister-in-law– Shobha Fadnavis (former state minister)

Naiks (Yavatmal, Congress, NCP, BJP)

Vasantrao Naik (former chief minister)

Nephew- Sudhakarrao Naik (former CM)

Son - Manohar Naik (former minister)

Grandson – Indranil Naik (MLA)

Grandson – Nilay naik (MLC)

Deshkars (Chandrapur, BJP)

Dadasaheb Deshkar (former MLA)

Son - Atul Deshkar (former MLA)

Patels (Gondia, Congress, NCP)

Manoharbhai Patel, former MLA

Son - Praful Patel (former union minister)

Patils (Amravati, Congress)

Pratibhatai Patil-Shekhawat (former President of India, former state Congress chief)

Husband - Devisinh Shekhwat (former MLA)

Son - Rajendra Shekhwat (former MLA)

Atrams (Gadchiroli, Congress, NCP )

Dharmarao baba Atram (minister)

Daughter - Bhagyashri Atram (former ZP president)

Son - Raje Satyawanrao Atram (former MLA)

Son - Raje Ambrishrao Atram

Gawlis (Amravati, Shiv Sena)

Pundlik Gawli (Shiv Sena leader)

Daughter - Bhawana Gawli (Shiv Sena MP)

Western Maharashtra

Pawars (Pune, Congress, NCP)

Sharad Pawar NCP-SP chief and former CM

Nephew – Ajit Pawar (Deputy chief minister in Mahayuti government)

Daughter – Supriya Sule MP)

Daughter-in-law (wife of Ajit Pawar and sister of former minister Padmasinh Patil)– Sunetra Pawar (probable candidate from Baramati)

Grandnephews – Rohit (MLA), Parth (NCP leader)

Vikhe-Patils (Ahmednagar, Congress, Shiv Sena, BJP)

Eknath alias Balasaheb Vikhe-Patil (former union minister)

Son - Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil (revenue minister, erlier leader of opposition)

Daughter-in-law - Shalini Vikhe-Patil (former ZP president)

Grandson - Sujay Vikhe-Patil (BJP MP)

Patils (Pune, Congress, BJP)

Shankarrao Patil (former minister)

Nephew - Harshvardhan Patil (former minister)

Grand-daughter - Ankita Patil (ZP member, married to Nihar, grandson of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray)

Kadams (Sangli, Congress)

Patangrao Kadam (former minister)

Mohan Kadam (brother and former MLC)

Vishwajeet Kadam (son and Congress MLA)

Vikram Sawant (wife’s nephew and MLA)

Patils (Sangli, Congress, NCP)

Rajarambapu Patil (former minister)

Jayant Patil (son, NCP leader and MLA)

Patils (Sangli, Congress)

Vasatdada Patil (former CM)

Wife -Shalinitai Patil (former minister)

Son - Prakashbapu Patil (former MLA)

Nephew - Vishnuanna Patil (former MLC)

Grandson - Madan Patil (former minister)

Grandson – Pratik Patil (former union minister)

Grandson - Vishal Patil (probable MVA candidate)

Patils (Sangli, Congress, NCP)

RR Patil (former deputy chief minister)

Wife – Suman (MLA)

Son – Rohit (NCP leader)

Patil (Satara, NCP)

Pandurang Patil (former MLA)

Son - Balasaheb Patil (former minister)

Mohite-Patils (Solapur, BJP )

Shankarrao Mohite-Patil (former MLA)

Son - Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil (former Dy CM, former MP)

Son - Pratapsinh Mohite-Patil (former minister)

Grandson - Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil, grandson (former MP)

Grandson - Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil (general secretar, BJP)

Grandson - Dhavalsinh Mohite-Patil (district president, Congress)

Royal family of Kolhapur (Descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji; Congress-BJP)

Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati (Congress candidate)

Son – Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje (former MP)

Son – Chatrapatil Malojiraje (former MLA)

Bhosales (Satara, Direct descendents of Chhatrapati Shivaji, NCP, BJP )

Abhayraje Bhosale (former Congress minister )

Nephew - Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale (MP, former BJP minister)

Son - Shivendraraje Bhosale (MLA)

Kupekars (Kolhapur, Congress, NCP, BJP)

Babasaheb Kupekar (former Assembly speaker)

Wife – Sandhyadevi (former MLA)

Sangram Kupekar (ZP member)

Naik Nimbalkars (Satara, NCP)

Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar (MLC)

Brother - Sanjivraje Naik Nimbalkar (former ZP member)

(Ramraje’s son-in-law is Rahul Narwekar who is BJP MLA and Speaker of Maharashtra assembly)

Thorats (Ahmednagar, Congress)

Bhausaheb Thorat (former MLA)

Son - Balasaheb Thorat (former miniter)

Granddaughter - Dr Jayashree Thorat

Balasaheb’s brother-in-law - Sudhir Tambe (former MLC)

Balasaheb’s nephew - Satyajeet Tambe (MLC)

Balasaheb’s sister - Durga Tambe (former president – municipal council)

Mandaliks (Kolhapur, Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP)

Sadashiv Mandalik (former MP)

Son - Sanjay mandalik (sitting MP)

Mahadiks (Kolhapur, Congress, NCP, BJP)

Mahadev Mahadik (former MLC)

Son – Amal Mahadik (former MLA)

Dauther-in-law - Saumika (ZP president)

Nephew - Dhananay Mahadik (MP)

Nephew – Samrat Mahadik (ZP member)

Ghatges (Kolhapur, Congress, BJP )

Vikramsinh Ghatge - MLA

Son - Samarjeet Ghatge (BJP leader)

Manes (Kolhapur, Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena)

Rajaram alias Balasaheb Mane (former MP)

Daughter-in-law - Nivedeeta Mane (former MP, NCP)

Grandson – Dhairyasheel Mane (Shiv Sena MP)

Tilaks (Pune, Congress, BJP)

Jayantrao Tilak (former chairman of legislative council)

Grandson - Rohit Tilak (Congress)

Daughter-in-law of Jayantrao’s brother - Late Mukta Tilak (former MLA)

Walse Patils (Pune, Congress, NCP)

Dattatrey Walse Patil (former MLA)

Son -Dilip Walse Patil (minister)

Granddaughter - Purva Walse Patil (NCP leader)

Chavans (Satara, Congress)

Prithviraj Chavan (former CM)

Father - Dajisaheb Chavan (former MP)

Mother – Premalakaki Chavan (former MP)

Shindes (Solapur, Congress)

Sushilkumar Shinde (former CM)

Daughter – Praniti Shinde (MLA)

Wife - Ujjwala Shinde (contested LS election in 2004)

Patils (Kolhapur, Congress)

DY Patil (former Governor, Bihar )

Son - Satej Patil (former minister of state and MLC)

Grandson - Ruturaj Patil (MLA)

Deshmukhs (Solapur, PWP)

Ganparao Deshmukh (former MLA)

Grandson - Dr Aniket Deshmukh

Grandson - Babasaheb Deshmukh

Mohite-Patils (Solapur, Congress, NCP, BJP)

Shankarrao Mohite-Patil (former MLA)

Son - Vijayding Mohite-Patil (former minister)

Son – Pratapsinh Mohite-Patil

Grandson – Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil (MP)

Grandson – Dhairyadheel Mohite-Patil (general secretary, BJP)

Grandson - Dhavalsinh Mohite Patil (district president, Congress)

Gadgils (Pune, Congress)

Kakasaheb Gadgil (former union minister)

Son - Vithalrao Gadgil (former union minister)

Son - Anant Gadgil (former MLC)

Central Maharashtra

Chavans (Nanded, Congress, BJP)

Shankarrao Chavan (former chief minister, now in BJP)

Son - Ashok Chavan (former CM)

Daughter-in-law - Amita Chavan (MLA)

Son-in-law - Bhaskarrao Patil Khatgaonkar (former MP)

Grand-daughter Meenal Patil Khatgaonkar (ZP Member)

Kshirsagars (Beed, Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena)

Kesharkaku Kshirsagar (former MP)

Son - Jayadatt Kshirsagar (former minister)

Song – Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar (Municipal council chairman)

Grandson – Sandeep Kshirsagar (NCP-SP MLA)

Solunkes (Beed, congress, NCP)

Sundar Solunke (former deputy chief minister)

Son - Prakash Solunke (MLA)

Pandits (Beed, NCP, BJP)

Badamrao Pandit (former MLA)

Nephew - Amarsingh Pandit (former MLC)

Topes (Jalna, Congress, NCP)

Ankushrao Tope (former MP)

Son - Rajesh Tope (former minister, MLA)

Patils (Dharashiv, Congress, NCP, BJP)

Padmasinh Patil (former Cogress, NCP minister)

Son - Rana Jagjitsinh Patil (MLA, former minister)

Nephew-Rahul Mote (former MLA)

Nephew - Maharudra Mote (former MLA)

Mundes (Beed, BJP)

Gopinath Munde (former union minister)

Daughter - Pankaja Munde (former state minister)

Daughter - Pritam Munde (MP)

Nephew - Dhanajay Munde (minister)

Patil-Nilangekars(Latur, Congress, BJP)

Shivajirao Patil- Nilangekar (former CM)

Son – Ashok Patil-Nilangekar (former ZP president)

Son – Dilip Patil-Nilangekar (former MLA)

Grandson - Sambhaji Patil-Nilagekar (MLA)

Danves (Jalna, BJP)

Raosaheb Danve (union minister)

Son - Santosh Danve (MLA)

Jadhavs (Aurangabad, Congress)

Raibhan Jadhav (former MLA

Wife - Sanjivani Jadhav (former MLA)

Son - Harshvardhan Jadhav (former MLA; he is also son-in-law of BJP leader and union minister Raosaheb Danve)

Vilasrao Deshmukh (former CM)

Brother - Diliprao Deshmukh (former minister)

Son - Amit Deshmukh (MLA)

Son – Dhiraj Deshmukh (MLA)