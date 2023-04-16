Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Priyanka Chopra sells office space in Andheri for 7 crore

Priyanka Chopra sells office space in Andheri for 7 crore

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Apr 16, 2023 01:05 AM IST

The property was sold to dentists Dr Nitesh and Dr Nikita Motwani. Madhu Chopra, the mother of the Los Angeles-based actor, carried out the transaction on her behalf, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The purchasers paid a stamp duty of ₹42 crore on the transaction

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra has sold a commercial property in Andheri’s Lokhandwala for 7 crore to a dentist couple who had earlier rented this office space in 2021.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the premiere of Amazon TV series 'Citadel' in Mumbai on April 4, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)
The office with a carpet area of 1781.19 sq ft and 465 sq ft terrace is located on the second floor of Vastu Precinct on Lokhandwala Road and comes with one open car parking space.

The property was sold to dentists Dr Nitesh and Dr Nikita Motwani. Madhu Chopra, the mother of the Los Angeles-based actor, carried out the transaction on her behalf, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The purchasers paid a stamp duty of ₹42 crore on the transaction.

The actor who moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in Hollywood, married American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas.

mumbai mother actor terrace stamp duty transaction priyanka chopra los angeles hollywood andheri 2021 madhu chopra office space lokhandwala + 12 more
Sunday, April 16, 2023
