Realtor moves HC seeking fresh probe in cheating case

A realtor has approached the Bombay high court seeking a reinvestigation in a cheating case involving former MLA Narendra Mehta of Mira-Bhayandar. The petitioner alleges that Mehta utilised his political influence to evade legal action.

A bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Manjusha Deshpande has given the state government two weeks to respond to the petition.

The petitioner, Jay Chandrapraksh Shukla, initially collaborated with Raj Builders and Developers as an exclusive agent for selling a property at Ghodbundar Road and Mira-Bhayander. Despite being paid ₹2.49 crore, the builder failed to develop the property as agreed.

In 2019, they agreed to transfer the title of the property to Shukla but later refused to execute the sale deed. In January 2021, Shukla was allegedly threatened by Mehta to accept whatever money he was offered and relinquish the property. Mehta planned to acquire the land through Seven Eleven Constructions Private Limited, a company believed to be a front for him, the petitioner claimed.

“Mehta was well aware of the interests and rights of the petitioner and yet chose to bulldoze his way and get the land conveyed in the name of his said company, thereby deliberately creating a dispute on property,” the petition alleged. The petitioner further claimed Mehta, in collusion with others, devised a plan to defraud and cheat him, using threats, influence, and other means.

An FIR was filed against Mehta and Seven Eleven Constructions under IPC and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, 2021. The petitioner said despite the existence of evidence, Mehta was not subjected to any charges in the chargesheet because of political pressure on the police. Despite requests to conduct a re-investigation, no supplementary charge sheets had been filed yet, Shukla said.