Retired HC judge urges authorities to act as video of a woman beating her kids goes viral

MUMBAI: Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by Justice Shahrukh Kathawalla, a retired judge of the Bombay High Court, the Vanrai police have decided to produce two kids and their parents before the Children Welfare Committee after a disturbing two-year-old video showing the mother hitting her children with a belt went viral on social media. Justice Kathawalla said it did not matter that the video was two years old (HT Photo)

Justice Kathawalla wrote to the Human Rights Commission, the chief justice of the High Court, the Mumbai police and the Child Rights Commission, insisting that a criminal case should be registered against the couple for abusing their children. The video shows the mother hitting her two kids with a belt, even as they scream for help and beg her to stop.

Based on Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar’s instructions, the Vanrai police approached the family, who live in Goregaon, and recorded their statements. “The video was shot by the father of the kids in 2022 and sent to his friends to show his wife’s violent nature after domestic disputes,” said Rampyare Rajbhar, senior police inspector at the Vanrai police station. When questioned, the kids said they were beaten up after fights between their parents, which have stopped lately. “We will produce the family before the CWC tomorrow,” added Rajbhar.

Justice Kathawalla said it did not matter that the video was two years old. “It is possible that the fights between the couple have not stopped, and the abuse continues. Both parents should be made accused in the FIR for abusing the kids and the father for shooting the video instead of stopping his wife and protecting his children,” said the retired high court judge.