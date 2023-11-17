Robber falls from second floor as residents raise alert

MUMBAI: On Diwali night, a robber tried breaking into a house in Kandivali West, but was spotted by a resident who raised an alarm, resulting in the 22-year-old losing his balance and falling from the second floor, sustaining severe injuries. HT Image

On Thursday, the police arrested the accused, Patchiappan Gounder, 19, after he regained consciousness at Shatabdi Hospital.

According to the police, the complainant, Pramila Mourya, 50, a homemaker, stays with her family on the second floor of Janta Colony on the new Link Road on Kandivali West.

Mourya told the police that at 1am on Monday, she had dinner with her husband and two children and went to sleep. Around 2.30am she and her husband were woken up by a noise which came from the parapet of the neighboring building.

“We opened our window and looked for the source of the noise when we saw a shadow of a man trying to get inside a house,” Mourya in her statement to the police said. “We realised that he was a thief, and since we could not catch him, we started shouting to alert the other residents of the area,” said Mourya.

Mourya then called the police. “When I peeped outside the window again, I could not see the robber and assumed that he had fled,” she added.

Sandeep Vishwasrao, senior police inspector, Kandivali police station, said that Gounder was trying to get inside a house. However, when the couple from the opposite building started shouting, he lost his balance and fell from the second floor and suffered serious injuries. “The locals of the area rushed Singh to the Shatabdi hospital where he was admitted with severe injuries,” said Vishwasrao.

On Thursday the police reached the hospital after enquiring in the area about the robber. “People in the area were not aware that the injured man was a robber. However, when we asked around after we got a call from Mourya, we landed at Shatabdi Hospital where he was admitted,” said a police officer from Kandivali police station.

