Sena slams political tourism as BJP leaders visit flood-hit areas of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that “political tourism” should not hamper relief work in flood-, and landslide-hit regions of Maharashtra. This comes amid visits of Opposition leaders to flood and landslide hit areas and now, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is set to visit Chiplun and Taliye along with BJP leader Ashish Shelar.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday added that such tourism should stop to expedite relief and rehabilitation work. Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Opposition must not visit such spots and pressure the administration. “Globally, wherever such a disaster occurs, there should not be any hindrance to the relief work. In Maharashtra when such incidents happen, allegations, counter-allegations, attack on administration, political tours should be stopped, as far as possible... This is not a battle for credit, and if somebody thinks it is, then they are devoid of humanity... politicians should exercise restraint [during such times] as their visit hinders relief work,” said Raut.

The editorial also stated that relief and rehabilitation work can be expedited if such political visits stop. While chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was sitting in the state secretariat and was instructing the administration, Pravin Darekar, Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council and former minister Girish Mahajan attempted to reach Mahad but were stuck due to heavy rains and had to be rescued through boats by authorities, it said.

“After CM, Union minister Narayan Rane and [Opposition leader in Assembly] Devendra Fadnavis reached the Taliye village. Now, the Maharashtra governor is also going there. The relief work is underway there. While the government authorities are involved in the relief work, such tourism is creating a lot of chaos,” it said.

Referring to Fadnavis’s statement that victims will get the required help from the Centre, the editorial asked, “Should a former chief minister say that the Centre will help the flood victims? The Union government is supreme for the states and there is no reason to have a different opinion on it. But his stand that they do not recognise the state’s elected government is not in the interest of the state. The state government has not made any complaints against the Centre. Despite this, how appropriate is it for the Opposition to take the stand that they recognise only the Union government?” asked the editorial.

Speaking to reporters on the issue, Raut added, “The state government is capable enough, but the Union government also has its responsibility towards the states. The state and Centre are coordinating; the CM is personally speaking to the Centre. We are confident that the Centre will provide a [relief] package. And if it is less, then Leader of Opposition is there, we have Union ministers from Maharashtra, they will take up the issue [of relief package].”