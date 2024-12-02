Shinde's son Shrikant denies rumours of seeking Maharashtra deputy CM's post, says he won't join new government

Mumbai: Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan and son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has announced that he will not be joining the state government and will instead continue to focus on party work and his constituency. Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with son MP Shrikant Shinde (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

The announcement comes amid speculation following the BJP's claim to the chief minister's post, with discussions centring on whether Eknath Shinde would accept the deputy chief minister's position. The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has put forward its demand for the home ministry portfolio.

Writing on X.com, Shrikant Shinde addressed the rumours, stating that he had previously declined an opportunity to work in the union cabinet after the Lok Sabha polls, prioritising party work instead. "I am not in the race for any ministership," he wrote.

"The swearing-in ceremony of the Maha-Yuti government has been delayed, leading to increased speculation and rumours. Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde needed to rest at his native place for two days due to health issues, which has only intensified the rumours. There have been speculations about me becoming the Deputy Chief Minister, but these news reports are baseless and unfounded," he stated on X.com.

The recent polls, conducted on November 20 with results declared on November 23, saw the BJP secure 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats respectively.

Despite Eknath Shinde's desire to continue in his role, the BJP maintained a firm stance against this. Last week, Shinde stated that he was not hindering the BJP's decision-making process.

A planned meeting between Shinde and his MLAs at his official residence, Varsha, was postponed as he remained at his Thane residence. He had retreated to his village, Dare, near Mahabaleshwar in Satara district, citing health concerns and the need for rest.