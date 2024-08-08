Spl dishes for the rich, infested curries for others, 40% cut for jailor: Gadling alleges widespread graft in Taloja jail canteen

MUMBAI: Surendra Gadling, a human rights lawyer and activist arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case, has complained to the state anti-corruption bureau regarding widespread graft in the functioning of the canteen at Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai. Human rights lawyer and activist Surendra Gadling. (HT PHOTO)

In a letter written to the agency on July 30, Gadling, currently lodged in Taloja jail, alleged that senior jailor Sunil Patil siphons off rations meant for regular prisoners to prepare lavish dishes for wealthy inmates, which are sold at exorbitant prices. Patil pockets 40% of the proceeds from such sales and no corresponding entries are made in the prison register, alleged Gadling, urging that the jailor be booked for amassing massive wealth by swindling inmates.

Gadling’s complaint comes almost a month after Sagar Gorkhe, an activist with the Pune-based cultural troupe Kabir Kala Manch and a fellow accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, levelled similar allegations. As reported by HT on July 11, Gorkhe had alleged that although jail canteens are supposed to be run on a ‘no profit, no loss’ basis, senior jailor and canteen in-charge Sunil Patil was providing lavish dishes to wealthy prisoners while sub-standard food was served to other inmates.

Two classes of prisoners

In his complaint, Gadling noted that prisoners in Taloja jail are divided into two categories – wealthy inmates who can afford to pay exorbitant amounts for special dishes and regular inmates who are at the mercy of jail authorities.

“The ration for these special food items is taken from the ration for other prisoners,” Gadling wrote in his complaint. Provisions for the jail canteen are sorted according to quality in two categories, he alleged – while good quality provisions are earmarked for wealthy prisoners, regular prisoners are served watery curries infested with cockroaches and insects.

“Wealthy and VIP prisoners corner maximum portion of other prisoners’ rations because they can pay in lakhs,” alleged Gadling. These prisoners either smuggle cash inside the jail to make payments or pay the designated amount to some middleman outside, he noted.

No records, 40% cut

All jail inmates are provided with a PPC (prisoner’s personal cash) account, using which they can pay for special food items and other amenities, with monthly expenses capped at ₹10,000 per month, Gadling wrote in his complaint.

Wealthy inmates usually buy special dishes such as biryani and mutton curry by paying in cash rather than through their PPC accounts and the prison canteen does not maintain any record of these sales, alleged Gadling.

“Those who opt for the cash route can avail any amount of canteen items whereas those who avail canteen services through their PPC account cannot spend more than ₹10,000. Prison officials in charge of the canteen cater to the needs of cash-wallas (wealthy, well-connected prisoners) by taking orders from their barracks and delivering the items in the barracks through orderlies,” stated the complaint.

The human rights lawyer further alleged that senior jailor Sunil Patil pockets 40% of the money paid by wealthy inmates towards special dishes and other provisions which are not recorded in the register.

“If ₹10,000 is paid in cash to Sunil Patil, his deputed jail police or any agent/ middleman outside, only ₹6,000 is given to the prisoner while Patil pockets the remaining ₹4,000; he gives a 10% cut to jail police or middlemen when they collect the payment,” he wrote.

Gadling also said that anyone who tries to oppose these corrupt practices are threatened and made to suffer. “The police even persuade other prisoners to complain about those who stand against such malpractices,” he wrote.

Senior prison officers at Taloja jail denied the allegations. They said that over 3,100 inmates are lodged in the jail and it is impossible to give special treatment to any specific individuals. Deputy inspector of prisons (south division), Yogesh Desai, however, said that the prisons department would inquire into the allegations.

Speaking to HT, Sumit Gadling, lawyer and son of Surendra Gadling, said that they are planning to move the Bombay high court for a larger investigation into the matter. “Such practices exist in almost every prison. The issue needs to be investigated properly and a petition is being prepared to approach the high court seeking constitution of a special investigation team,” he said.