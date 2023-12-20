close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / State earmarks ND Studios’s land for film studio

State earmarks ND Studios’s land for film studio

ByYogesh Naik
Dec 20, 2023 08:02 AM IST

ND Studios was built by the late art director Nitin Desai, who died by suicide on August 2 this year after defaulting on loans worth ₹52 crore

Mumbai: The state government has issued a notification regarding reservation of the land under N D Studios at Karjat for a film studio. Citizens can send their suggestions/ objection regarding the matter till December 13.

Navi Mumbai, India - Aug. 2, 2023:Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead hanging in his studio, ND Studio at Karjat in Raigad district of Maharashtra State on 02/08/2023. in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
Navi Mumbai, India - Aug. 2, 2023:Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead hanging in his studio, ND Studio at Karjat in Raigad district of Maharashtra State on 02/08/2023. in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

ND Studios was built by the late art director Nitin Desai, who died by suicide on August 2 this year after defaulting on loans worth 52 crore. Political parties had alleged that he was forced to take the extreme step due to pressure from creditors who were eyeing the property for commercial gains.

A senior officer of the urban development said, “Several ministers in the state government felt that the property must remain a film studio and not be made into a commercial venture. Accordingly, the MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation) has decided to earmark the land for a film studio.”

The MSRDC is the special planning authority for 71 revenue villages in Panvel and Khalapur tehsils of Raigad district, where the studio is located. Officials said the urban development department will make amendments in relevant plans once the deadline for feedback is over, in accordance with powers conferred under clause (B) of sub-section (1) of section 40 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.

Last week, cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had said that the government would also participate in the auction of the studio, so that it can own a state-of-the-art facility for shooting of serials and films in Marathi and other languages.

“The state government never settles any debt taken from private entities. We will bid for the studio when it goes for auction,” the minister had said.

